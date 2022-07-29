Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for the Uvalde school shooting victims and has not visited the town for more than five weeks, according to his schedule.Mr Abbott last went to Uvalde for a community worship event on 5 June, 12 days after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to his schedule, obtained through a public records request by ABC25.The last of the 21 funerals held for victims of the Uvalde school shooting was on 16 June when 11-year-old Layla Salazar was laid to rest.There is no mention of Mr Abbott attending any...

UVALDE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO