Texas State

State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
Houston, TX
Government
natureworldnews.com

Texas Grass Fire Destroyed 9 Houses While Owners Watched Helplessly

Jessie Monroe initially believed the smoke in the field was only from a tiny brush fire. However, all they could do was watch as the Texas grass fire destroyed their homes. The flames then started to spread. Rapidly Engulfing Everything in Flame. The grass fire quickly damaged or destroyed at...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Gov Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for Uvalde school massacre victims, schedule shows

Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for the Uvalde school shooting victims and has not visited the town for more than five weeks, according to his schedule.Mr Abbott last went to Uvalde for a community worship event on 5 June, 12 days after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to his schedule, obtained through a public records request by ABC25.The last of the 21 funerals held for victims of the Uvalde school shooting was on 16 June when 11-year-old Layla Salazar was laid to rest.There is no mention of Mr Abbott attending any...
UVALDE, TX
Person
John Cornyn
Southside Matt

New law to give Texas homeowners more control over their property

Having become popular in the 1960s, homeowners’ associations (HOAs) are reported to have been developed to keep certain elements out of suburban neighborhoods. Business Insider claims that these groups were created to prohibit or at least limit black residents from moving into certain neighborhoods. While coming from racist roots, the idea of HOAs has continued, and actually expanded, through the years. It is virtually impossible to locate a suburban neighborhood in a major metropolitan area that is not subject to an HOA.
TEXAS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Coming to Texas: Riot Blockchain announces plans to move NY miners to Lone Star State

Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain said it has begun relocating rigs from its New York data facility, with the majority intended to end up in central Texas. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said it has transitioned some of its mining rigs from a Massena, New York facility — named Coinmint — as part of an effort to reduce the firm’s operating expenses through lower power costs and eliminate “all third-party hosting fees.” The company said it planned to “ship the balance of its S19 miner fleet” at Coinmint to Riot’s Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas in July.
TEXAS STATE
Jake Wells

Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
DALLAS, TX
NeighborWho

Things to Know About Living in Texas

Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Olea Edge Analytics Announces Water Monitoring Trial Program for Drought-Stricken Texas Municipalities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Olea Edge Analytics ™, an innovative edge computing platform for the water utility industry, is offering a risk-free 90-day trial of its solution to cities and counties affected by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent drought disaster declaration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005106/en/ Olea Edge Analytics™ Water Asset Management Device (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Protesting owner-operators in Houston want higher rates, better communication

About 80 owner-operators in Houston have been on strike since Monday, demanding higher freight rates and better communication from their employer, Hudd Transportation. One of the protesters told FreightWaves they are mainly asking for a 20% freight rate increase, but management offered them only 8%. The striking owner-operators work as drayage drivers for Hudd Transportation’s terminal near Port Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

