www.reformaustin.org
Related
Nancy Mace fires back at Kamala Harris' attack on Texas Gov. Abbott: 'She has no solutions'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to respond to Vice President Kamala Harris lashing out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by calling him a "so-called leader" who is focusing on political attacks, instead of solutions to the border crisis. Mace said Harris is lashing out at...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With 4 Months to Election: Polls
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke aims to flip the governor's mansion in Texas blue, but with just about four months to the midterm election on November 8, polls show he is facing an uphill battle against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. O'Rourke, a former representative for Texas' 16th District, significantly increased...
Texas Meteorologist's Warning Of Blackouts Quickly Gets All Too Real
A Texas meteorologist continued discussing scorching temperatures even after a power outage left him in the dark during a forecast on Wednesday. Travis Herzog, a meteorologist for KTRK-TV in Houston, was talking about the chance of blackouts in Texas due to a heat wave when, well, a blackout happened in the studio.
Greg Abbott 'Put Obstacles' in Front of Uvalde Investigation: State Senator
The Texas state senator representing Uvalde is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott over his response to May's deadly school shooting and accusing the governor of creating roadblocks in the investigation of the failures made by multiple law enforcement agencies that day. In a Monday interview with CNN, state Senator Roland Gutierrez...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natureworldnews.com
Texas Grass Fire Destroyed 9 Houses While Owners Watched Helplessly
Jessie Monroe initially believed the smoke in the field was only from a tiny brush fire. However, all they could do was watch as the Texas grass fire destroyed their homes. The flames then started to spread. Rapidly Engulfing Everything in Flame. The grass fire quickly damaged or destroyed at...
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Gov Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for Uvalde school massacre victims, schedule shows
Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for the Uvalde school shooting victims and has not visited the town for more than five weeks, according to his schedule.Mr Abbott last went to Uvalde for a community worship event on 5 June, 12 days after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to his schedule, obtained through a public records request by ABC25.The last of the 21 funerals held for victims of the Uvalde school shooting was on 16 June when 11-year-old Layla Salazar was laid to rest.There is no mention of Mr Abbott attending any...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video
A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Uvalde Students Needed JR-15s for Defense
The JR-15, which was introduced earlier this year, is a small semi-automatic assault weapon modeled after the larger AR-15 and marketed to children.
'Enormous' group of migrants crosses border into Texas
Jul. 13, 2022 - 02:32 - Fox News' Bill Melugin reports from Eagle Pass, Texas, where migrants continue to cross the border in large numbers.
New law to give Texas homeowners more control over their property
Having become popular in the 1960s, homeowners’ associations (HOAs) are reported to have been developed to keep certain elements out of suburban neighborhoods. Business Insider claims that these groups were created to prohibit or at least limit black residents from moving into certain neighborhoods. While coming from racist roots, the idea of HOAs has continued, and actually expanded, through the years. It is virtually impossible to locate a suburban neighborhood in a major metropolitan area that is not subject to an HOA.
CoinTelegraph
Coming to Texas: Riot Blockchain announces plans to move NY miners to Lone Star State
Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain said it has begun relocating rigs from its New York data facility, with the majority intended to end up in central Texas. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said it has transitioned some of its mining rigs from a Massena, New York facility — named Coinmint — as part of an effort to reduce the firm’s operating expenses through lower power costs and eliminate “all third-party hosting fees.” The company said it planned to “ship the balance of its S19 miner fleet” at Coinmint to Riot’s Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas in July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington, D.C. Mayor is Furious at Governor Abbott Because of Migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending captured migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. Now, this has caused some backlash, and this time it’s not from President Joe Biden, but the Mayor of Washington, D.C.
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
TV Station Loses Power as Meteorologist Is Warning of Rolling Blackouts
On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas called on Texans to conserve electricity amid high temperatures and concerns of possible blackouts.
natureworldnews.com
Grass Fire Engulfs At Least 20 Homes in the Suburban Dallas Area; Other Wildfires Reported in North Texas
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Out of 10 Texans Don’t Make a Livable Wage Under Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke continues to meet locals as he travels to smaller towns in Texas as he runs against Governor Greg Abbott. He wants to go to places that the Governor has not visited recently or at all.
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
Olea Edge Analytics Announces Water Monitoring Trial Program for Drought-Stricken Texas Municipalities
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Olea Edge Analytics ™, an innovative edge computing platform for the water utility industry, is offering a risk-free 90-day trial of its solution to cities and counties affected by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent drought disaster declaration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005106/en/ Olea Edge Analytics™ Water Asset Management Device (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Protesting owner-operators in Houston want higher rates, better communication
About 80 owner-operators in Houston have been on strike since Monday, demanding higher freight rates and better communication from their employer, Hudd Transportation. One of the protesters told FreightWaves they are mainly asking for a 20% freight rate increase, but management offered them only 8%. The striking owner-operators work as drayage drivers for Hudd Transportation’s terminal near Port Houston.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 1