Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney...
All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback on Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a...
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
WVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia cities and counties reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors, lawyers announced Monday. In a lawsuit in state court, the cities and counties accused the distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part...
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. “It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge,”...
More rain in flooded areas of Kentucky; death toll hits 30
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of storms hit flooded Appalachian mountain communities where more than 30 people were killed and search and rescue teams found more bodies on Monday. Keep scrolling for a collection of photos from the flooding in Kentucky. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for and...
At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell
SEATTLE (AP) — Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation.
Daunte Wright’s passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says passenger Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 21, of St. Paul, was...
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was...
