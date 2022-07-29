ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passerby gave first aid to boy injured in Youngstown bike accident

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman told police she gave first aid to a 4-year-old boy who was riding his bike Wednesday on East Midlothian Boulevard and ran into the back of a tow truck.

The woman said in a written statement that she saw the boy lying on the road between Hunter and Helena avenues about 10:05 p.m.

The woman moved the boy to the sidewalk and put a makeshift tourniquet on his leg to control his bleeding until police and paramedics could arrive.

An accident report said the tow truck was going west on East Midlothian Boulevard when the boy’s bike collided with the back tire and the boy was thrown off his bike.

He was taken to a hospital where police said Thursday he was in good condition.

No charges have been filed. The accident is still under investigation.

