It's not just food and fuel: Inflation is impacting the cost of almost everything

Monica Dean
3d ago
We've had inflation before in prior years, but NEVER a supply chain disruption and destruction. This is a serious risk to our national security. This is the deliberate dismantling of our entire means of survival.
26
Monica Dean
3d ago
"before the pandemic" is just a lie they threw in there, because they hate Trump. Those who weren't paying attention will believe that. I suppose the mainstream media and the democrats need all the uninformed support they can get.
22
Robert Loveless
3d ago
It's what everyone with an IQ above 70 has predicted. Elected Democrats though, are surprised, and (as expected) in denial.
16
Comments / 24