ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

It's not just food and fuel: Inflation is impacting the cost of almost everything

By Alicia Wallace
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 24

Monica Dean
3d ago

We've had inflation before in prior years, but NEVER a supply chain disruption and destruction. This is a serious risk to our national security. This is the deliberate dismantling of our entire means of survival.

Reply
26
Monica Dean
3d ago

"before the pandemic" is just a lie they threw in there, because they hate Trump. Those who weren't paying attention will believe that. I suppose the mainstream media and the democrats need all the uninformed support they can get.

Reply(1)
22
Robert Loveless
3d ago

It's what everyone with an IQ above 70 has predicted. Elected Democrats though, are surprised, and (as expected) in denial.

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
Forbes Advisor

Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?

More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
BUSINESS
Money

10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home

Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Saint Paul, MN
Business
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Tennessee Business
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Queens, NY
Local
Louisiana Business
Mount Juliet, TN
Business
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Queens, NY
Business
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Food Prices#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Business Industry#Americans#Home Improvement
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Mashed

The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America

It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
ALASKA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy