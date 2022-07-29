Son who lost father on 9/11 says Republicans are turning on Trump over golf event

www.cnn.com
NormanOkie
3d ago
let's see.. his son-in-law secures a deal with the Saudi's for 2 billion dollars. wonder if this golfing event is connected? asking for a friend.
Reply(58)
129
Nameless
3d ago
Very commendable to do this...but, honestly...does anyone think Trump actually cares? Everything he does is totally transactional. And the followers buy into it 100%
Reply(9)
144
Shannon Manatis
3d ago
Trump go away, stop with your selfishness. Look at me all the time, I gotta say something all the time. You are hurting families of 9/11 all over again. I am for Israel always. But I am done with you, and your bull. STOP
Reply(96)
138
Comments / 610