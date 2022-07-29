ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega Police Investigating July 28 Homicide Seeking Public’s Help

 4 days ago

July 29, 2022

Lee Evancho

Talladega, AL – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 Reward For Information Leading To The Identity And/Or Arrest Of Person(s) Responsible For The Death Of Kelisi Cook.

On 07/28/2022, Officers with the Talladega Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a shots fired call. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old black male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the hand. They were then directed to a silver Nissan Altima. They discovered a female on the front passenger side suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Kelis Cook of Talladega, AL. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time and investigators are asking for anyone that may have information in this homicide to please contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4163, Investigations Division at 256-362-4508.

If you have any information regarding the Murder of Kelis Cook, please immediately call the Talladega Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Comments / 3

Ary Willis
2d ago

He may be the gunman. Sounds sketchy to me. He only sustained 1 shot to the hand‼️ and she sustained multiple gunshots⁉️ Really‼️‼️ Make it make sense. I pray I’m wrong, it’s only my opinion. My first mind is right 95 % of the time.

4d ago

19 years old! So sad. Hopefully, they find the ones responsible for this. Condolences to her family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy