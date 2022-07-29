Old Town Orono YMCA and Piscataquis Regional YMCA formalize their agreement to work together

Brewer's Burger King restaurant now has a fresh coat of pavement on the parking lot. In recent months, I have to admit, I've been avoiding eating at one of my favorite fast food restaurants...and not just because I've been eating healthier. The parking lot at Brewer's Burger King has been absolutely frightening. I always expected to find my exhaust system in one of their monster potholes. A simple trip for a burger at lunch was like driver's ed and navigating those stupid cones, except instead of hitting an orange obstacle you could lose a tire.

