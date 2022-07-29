Old Town Orono YMCA and Piscataquis Regional YMCA formalize their agreement to work together

observer-me.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Two Maine Towns Tied The Knot 100 Years Ago at A Gentlemen’s Club
According to Central Maine, two Maine towns got hitched, a century ago. Isn't that lovely? This was really a wedding with two towns that tied the knot. The towns that were promised to each other were Piscataquis County Communities. The towns of Dover and Foxcroft, sound familiar? Well, this is...
penbaypilot.com
Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair
UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
observer-me.com
Friends of Community Fitness holds annual Riverfest 5K
GUILFORD — Friends of Community Fitness’ Riverfest 5K returned after a 3-year absence on Saturday morning, July 30 to kick off the Piscataquis River Festival. The 15th annual Riverfest 5K featured the following results: 1. Justin Bates 19 minutes, 58 seconds; 2. Ben Higgins 23:33; 3. Scott Chadbourne 23:34; 4. Matt Chadbourne 23:44; 5. Greg Neal 24:17; T-6. Bob LaFrance and Brian Mailhot 26:22; 8. Kayla Hett – women’s winner – 26:43; 9. Chris Conner 29:19; 10. Morgan Ward 29:40;
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity
You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
observer-me.com
Bangor musician travels the world, next stop Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft has announced that Bangor musician and songwriter Larry John McNally will be performing on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. The concert by McNally is a return to performing in the local area after years spent traveling the world. Most recently he has performed in Argentina, Japan, the UK, Portugal, and Holland both as a solo artist and as one half of the duo McNally Waters, with keyboardist Harry Waters.
Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission this year
ROCKLAND, Maine — This year, the 75th Maine Lobster Festival is offering free admission to the public every day. According to a news release issued by the Rockland Lobster Festival on Friday, free admission isn't the only exciting feature of the festival this year. The release says members of...
It’s a Whopper – 1 of the Worst Brewer Parking Lots is Now Paved
Brewer's Burger King restaurant now has a fresh coat of pavement on the parking lot. In recent months, I have to admit, I've been avoiding eating at one of my favorite fast food restaurants...and not just because I've been eating healthier. The parking lot at Brewer's Burger King has been absolutely frightening. I always expected to find my exhaust system in one of their monster potholes. A simple trip for a burger at lunch was like driver's ed and navigating those stupid cones, except instead of hitting an orange obstacle you could lose a tire.
WGME
State forced to cancel ferry trips to Maine islands amid staffing shortages
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- The workforce shortage in Maine is now stretching from the land to the water as the state cancels ferry trips to a number of islands due to lack of staffing. Just this week, Maine DOT says it had to cancel upwards of 20 trips to Islesboro...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
mainepublic.org
Stonington is trucking in drinking water because of drought and summer crowds
A combination of drought conditions and increasing demand from summer visitors is leaving the town of Stonington high and dry. Town manager Kathleen Billings said the town has trucked in 65,000 gallons of water to date, and will be buying 200,000 more gallons. She hopes this will be enough to serve the Stonington water system's 270 customers until it rains or demand drops when summer visitors leave.
mdislander.com
Caring for Maine’s wildlife – one animal at a time
BAR HARBOR — Every corner of Acadia Wildlife Center teems with environmental art, hands-on exhibits and nature collections to capture any curiosity for hours. But beyond the trove of zoologist treasures lays an even more fascinating discovery: the furry, feathery and scaly creatures tucked into tailored enclosures. Ann Rivers...
wabi.tv
Plane makes emergency landing at Bangor International Airport
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crucial training was used at the Bangor International Airport Monday just after 11 a.m. when the pilot of an inbound aircraft declared an emergency with their landing gear. ”We are continuously doing, you know, emergency training,” said Tony Caruso, BIA airport director. Essential and critical...
observer-me.com
Maine grass airstrip survives solar farm threat
DOVER-FOXCROFT – The Charles A. Chase Memorial Field in Dover Foxcroft (44B) was almost lost to the general aviation flying community and replaced with a solar farm. This well-established grass strip, (9/27) is 2,926 by 75 feet, in a beautiful rural setting surrounded by trees. It would have been lost forever.
Pet Of The Week: Could Winston Be The Answer To Your Doggy Dreams?
This week's SPCA of Hancock County "Pet of the Week" is a beautiful boy who will no doubt find a home in no time, because from the sound of it, he's a dream come true...at least that's how our friend Cole over at the shelter describes him. "Winston is a...
Jagger Is Home After 9 Days on the Run
Great news! Jagger is home after 9 days on the run in Ellsworth!. Back on July 20th we told you about Jagger. Jagger is a rescue that just came to Maine and ran off on July 20th at around 8 p.m. His new family was worried sick!. He ran off...
Maine Game Wardens Help Rescue 2-Year-Old That Wandered Away from Campsite
A very scary moment for the parents of a two-year-old turned out all okay in the end thanks to Maine Game Wardens and search parties. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife posted on their Facebook page on Thursday that the toddler had wandered off from the families campsites at Jo Mary Lake Campground in Northeast Piscataquis around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. She apparently woke up and opened the camper door and went walking off.
foxbangor.com
Garage destroyed in fire
BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
