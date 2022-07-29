CAMP LONG: 3 more ways to enjoy this West Seattle park

westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Dué Cucina expanding into former West Seattle Ma’ono space
Four weeks after confirmation that the original Ma’ono in West Seattle had been permanently closed and sold, we know what’s moving into the space: Italian food. We’ve confirmed that Dué Cucina will open its fourth location at 4437 California SW. Dué Cucina specializes in “authentic Italian cuisine,” centered on pasta – its founders are both from Tuscany; you can see the menu here. Its three restaurants are on Capitol Hill, in Roosevelt, and in Kirkland. In our brief conversation with co-founder Davide Macchi this afternoon, he told us they just got the keys to the space and don’t know yet how long it will take to get ready to open. They’re hoping it’ll be this fall.
PHOTOS: Night Out returns with parties around West Seattle!
7:23 PM: Thanks to JoDean for the annual invitation to stop by her Arbor Heights neighborhood block party for a photo! It’s Night Out all around the U.S., a time for community-building block parties, with an emphasis on how neighbors can help each other stay safe. Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner tells WSB that more than 230 block parties are registered for West Seattle and South Park tonight. We’ll add more photos later.
Last day to vote, return of Night Out, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photographed at Alki by David Hutchinson) Here’s your daily reminder of what’s up for the rest of today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LAST DAY TO VOTE! Just six races on the primary ballot, so voting won’t take long. Get your ballot in the mail ASAP so that it’ll be postmarked today, or drop it in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm. Our reminder from Sunday has all the info.
Seafair Parade of Ships, Block Drop cleanup, Night Out supplies pickup, more for your West Seattle Monday
BLOCK DROP NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP: The Block Drops (providing equipment for a DIY cleanup) continue at a different location daily, with equipment available until 6 pm. Today’s location is the Charlestown water standpipe (40th/Charlestown). PICK UP NIGHT OUT MATERIALS: Having a block party tomorrow night for Night Out? Pick up...
Need meditation time in your life? ‘Zen-curious’ invited to weekly ‘sits’ in Fauntleroy
We’ve had the Puget Sound Zen Center‘s weekly Fauntleroy “sits” in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for some weeks now, but the organization wanted to explain a bit more about what they’re offering, whether you’re “Zen-curious” or have a longtime practice:
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Yes, that was rain
Tiffany August 1, 2022 (4:56 pm) ((Doing happy rain dance)) onion August 1, 2022 (6:04 pm) Mere chance that I glanced at my weather app and was able to bring in my cushions and sneakers minutes before the event. Geesh!. sbre August 1, 2022 (6:06 pm) My neighbors got a...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Daystar resident turns 101
Thanks to Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) for the photo and report:. We had another centenarian-plus-one birthday this week! A longtime West Seattle resident, Ruby Jean Gessin, turned the big 1-0-1! She was sung to and greeted by Daystar staff and her niece Brenda and nephew Bruce! Was a fun mini-celebration for one of our valued Daystar family members!
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: August’s first Tuesday
Today’s forecast says clouds will make way for sun, high in the 70s. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. (6:55 AM NOTE: WSF says both boats are running behind because one needed “unscheduled maintenance.” … 7:08 AM: WSF says one boat is still out with ‘technical difficulties’…
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!
(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has going today:. *Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closed until early Monday “to install signage, striping, and new bridge expansion joints, which allow the bridge...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: New week, new month
Sunny and warm today, high in the 80s expected. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. BRIDGES AND DETOUR...
ENCAMPMENTS: City crews at 26th/Juneau; gunfire at 26th/28th/Brandon; West Marginal Place plan
Updates on three encampments in eastern West Seattle:. 26TH/JUNEAU: As reported here, the 26th/Juneau encampment – site of a deadly shooting in June – was posted Friday with notices it would be swept as soon as today. The photo shows various city vehicles we saw there around midmorning;...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert really did expire after double-record day
Just in case you had any doubt – that map from the National Weather Service website is proof, the heat alert really did expire at 9 pm and closer-to-normal temperatures are on the way. This after a two-record day – the sixth consecutive day with a 90+-degree high, and the hottest recorded high for this date (95, 16 degrees over the normal high for this date). The NWS says, “A weak trough and stronger onshore flow will bring cooler weather on Monday although still slightly above normal – high in the 80s.”
Reply To: caregiver
Hello, my name is Birgit. Have you found someone yet to help your father?. I am female, 57 yeqrs old, live on Morgan Junction. I was born and raised in Germany and came to the Seattle in 1994. My background is in Personal Service, i.e. I have worked for/with several individuals who had various degrees of requirements, needs, expectations and wishes. This is a very personal and adaptable area to work in.
SEAFAIR: Fleet Week begins Monday with Parade of Ships in Elliott Bay
(US Navy file photo of USS Lake Champlain) One of the last big returning events of the summer is the climactic week of Seafair, from Fleet Week to the Blue Angels performances to hydroplane racing. It starts tomorrow with the Parade of Ships in Elliott Bay, passing West Seattle shores. Today the U.S. Navy announced which ships you’ll see before they dock at Pier 90 in Magnolia for tours: Guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) from San Diego and guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) from Everett. The official Parade of Ships time on the downtown waterfront is 12:30 pm Monday, so they should be visible sometime in the preceding hour. As is the case most years – before the pandemic hiatus – U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships are expected to participate too. After the Parade of Ships, a USCG search-and-rescue demonstration is planned off the downtown waterfront. Meantime, Navy ship tours at Pier 90 are scheduled:
