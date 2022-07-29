Longport library board denies funding end-of-season fireworks

www.downbeach.com
ocnjdaily.com
New Affordable Housing to Blend in With Ocean City’s Neighborhoods
An entirely new type of affordable housing will be built at different locations in Ocean City now that a combination of more than $4 million in state and local funding has been nailed down for the projects. Five duplexes having a total of 10 rental units of affordable housing will...
Murphy visits Camden bearing gifts — but for whom? | Editorial
Gov. Phil Murphy came to Camden the other day without an actual check in his hand, but with a promise to send the city a pretty big one: $180 million from the Fiscal 2023 state budget. While the total includes some money for initiatives that are administered by Camden County,...
Jersey Proud: The Impact Club of Cape May County
The Impact Club of Cape May County, whose 100 residents each donate $100 every three months, wrote a big check for Woods N Water organization.
fox29.com
Cape May County: Food Truck Festival and LEGO Fest
Two festivals are happening in Cape May County this Saturday! Check out the county's first ever LEGO Fest before grabbing some food at the Food Truck Festival,
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE
Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
NJ mayor charged with stealing from parking meters — and more
OCEAN GATE — The mayor of this borough wasn't for sale — but he did sell off a lot of municipal property to pocket the proceeds, prosecutors say. Paul Kennedy, 66, of Ocean Gate, is accused of failing to turn over proceeds from the sale of borough assets, sold by way of the government auction website GovDeals.com.
shorelocalnews.com
Historic St. Leonard’s Tract Marks 100 Years in Ventnor
St. Leonard’s Tract, one of the Jersey Shore’s most historic neighborhoods, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a grand celebration event on Saturday, July 30, from 7-10pm at St. James Memorial Hall in Ventnor City, NJ. Members of the St. Leonard’s Association, several local dignitaries, organizers, and media will merge for the most elegant block party. Media is invited to cover this fun-filled day, which will feature hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Nobil Catering, wine and beer by Circle Liquors, music by Lefty’s 1200 Club Band, and a photo station.
southjerseyobserver.com
Marijuana Retail Dispensary Proposed For Former Friendly’s Restaurant on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Glou. Twp.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., the Gloucester Township Planning Board will hear the application of HoneyGrove South Corporation for variances, minor site plan, and site plan waiver approval to renovate and occupy the former closed Friendly’s restaurant as an alternative treatment center awarded by the State of New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.
seaislenews.com
Source of Slimy Water Remains a Mystery in Sea Isle
As far as enduring mysteries go, it may not quite rank up there with the Bermuda Triangle or the Loch Ness Monster. But the source of the stinky, slimy water that lurks in the gutter on 38th Street between Central and Landis avenues continues to confound Sea Isle City homeowners and government officials.
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (July 29-Aug. 4)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
Brief: Haddonfield Firefighters Battle Blaze at Residence
HADDONFIELD, NJ – On Thursday, Haddonfield Fire Department Task Force 14 was dispatched for a...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
downbeach.com
Police charge Ventnor man with luring a child
VENTNOR – A Ventnor man was arrested Friday, July 29 and charged with the alleged luring of a child, according to a release from Ventnor City Police Chief Joe Fussner. Edwin M. Perez, 33, was charged after police received a report from a person who arrived at a pre-determined location on N. Weymouth Ave. to meet a male with the purpose of having sex with him. According to the release, Perez had been communicating with the person through an online app, where Perez believed the male was 15 years old.
Firefighters Rescue Swimmer In Distress (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters in a boat were able to rescue a swimmer in distress in Cape May County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The water rescue took place before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 29 near Beach Avenue in Lower Township. The firefighters reportedly brought the swimmer back to shore. There...
