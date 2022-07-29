Eagle Scout Drew Powell partners with Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission

Nugget is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd/Husky mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He came to PAHS as a stray. You can’t tell from his pictures but he had an embedded collar around his neck. Nugget’s hind legs had apparently been tied together; and if you look closely you can see evidence of that. Our staff has fallen in love with Nugget and worked tirelessly to get his wounds healed. Nugget is just a handsome boy who has a chocolate coat with tan markings. He only weighs 29 pounds so he isn’t a very big guy.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO