Eagle Scout Drew Powell partners with Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission

A Millbrook Arts Center is Coming that will Bring Life to Downtown
Top Photo: A former residence, this building will soon become Millbrook’s first Arts Center. (Photo by Danae Morgan) Property located on 3560 Grandview Road in Millbrook is going to see a lot of renovations in the coming months, but when complete it will be a new Arts Center for the city.
PAHS Pet of the Week: Nugget has healed from Horrible Abuse and is Waiting at a New Start at Life
Nugget is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd/Husky mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He came to PAHS as a stray. You can’t tell from his pictures but he had an embedded collar around his neck. Nugget’s hind legs had apparently been tied together; and if you look closely you can see evidence of that. Our staff has fallen in love with Nugget and worked tirelessly to get his wounds healed. Nugget is just a handsome boy who has a chocolate coat with tan markings. He only weighs 29 pounds so he isn’t a very big guy.
Identification of Suspect requested after 18-wheeler stolen in Prattville
The Prattville Police Department is investigating Auto Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for Auto Theft. On 07/28/2022 around 4:00 a.m. the suspect stole an 18-wheeler from County Road 4 in Prattville, AL. The suspect has a distinct mark or tattoo on his right arm at the elbow.
Would You Consider Volunteering at the HSEC Tail’s End Thrift Store?
Do you know about our Tail’s End Thrift Store co-located with our Shelter at 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL? This 100% Volunteer run operation is absolutely vital to our non-profit Shelter as all of the proceeds generated by the store’s sales come to our Humane Shelter. For...
UPDATE: Roadway is now back open to Traffic. US 31 near St. Francis Place in Autauga County Was after Two-Vehicle accident
MONTGOMERY POST – UPDATE: Roadway back open. A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. Sunday, July 31, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lane of U.S. 31 near St. Francis Place, in Autauga County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Person riding lawn mower killed in car collision
A person on a lawn mower was killed Saturday after being hit by a car. Clanton Police Department said at 1:45 p.m. the person on the lawn mower was crossing 7th Street North in the area of the 35 hundred block. Police said the person on the lawn mower failed...
