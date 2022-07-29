See Rage Against the Machine Play ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for First Time in 14 Years

97rockonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood surprises crowd at Guns N' Roses concert, belts out 'Sweet Child O' Mine'
Guns N’ Roses invited a very special guest to join them on stage during their set at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Friday night. The legendary rock band surprised the crowd when they brought out Carrie Underwood to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City,” two of their biggest hits.
WATCH: Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled Off Stage by Security in Toronto
It seems as if Rage Against the Machine guitarist can’t catch a break lately. Last night – mere days after All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte chastised him for referencing Vladimir Lenin on his wah pedal – Morello was accidentally tackled by security while performing in Toronto.
Metallica Get Strange With ‘Stranger Things’-Themed ‘Master of Puppets’ Video
After getting the “Kate Bush bump” from the last episode of Stranger Things this season, Metallica have decided to give “Master of Puppets” some extra recognition with a new lyric video. The clip uses eerie lighting similar to Stranger Things’ Upside Down, where (spoiler alert) Eddie Munson jammed out on the thrash epic to distract a legion of bats from the series’ heroes as they approached a battle with the evil Vecna. The new lyric video contains imagery of a man entering a labyrinth, lighting, hands pulling strings like marionettes, rows of crosses like the Master of Puppets album cover, and a sword-wielding duelist ready to begin a battle of his own.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane Brown Takes Stock of Life’s Blessings in New Pop Song, ‘Grand’ [Listen]
Kane Brown will release his highly anticipated next album, Different Man, in September. To hold his fan over until the project's Sept. 9 release date, the country singer has released a new track titled "Grand." In the song, Brown sings about his early dreams of being a musical star, but...
Metallica gives ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn guitar at backstage jam session
CHICAGO — “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn got to live a dream at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Quinn, 29, whose Eddie Munson character played a blistering version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of “Stranger Things,” got to meet the band backstage at the music festival, Rolling Stone reported.
Rob Halford says Judas Priest “were dancing with death” in the early 80s
“How we got through, I don’t know,” says Rob Halford of the near-fatal sessions for 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance album
Watch the stunning video for Ryo Okumoto's Chrysalis
Spock’s Beard keyboardist Ryo Okumoto's new solo album The Myth Of The Mostrophus is out now
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Watch Slipknot perform ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ live for the first time
Slipknot played their new single ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ live for the first time at a show in Prague last night (July 28). Watch fan-shot footage below. The masked metal band were performing at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic capital as part of their current European headline tour, which began earlier this month.
NME
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
See Metallica Jam ‘Master of Puppets’ With ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn
Click here to read the full article. Hours before Metallica acknowledged the Stranger Things-fueled resurgence of their “Master of Puppets” during their Lollapalooza set, the metal legends hung out and jammed backstage with actor Joseph Quinn, whose character Eddie Munson is responsible for the song’s renewed popularity. Quinn was on-site at the Chicago fest, where Netflix arranged a meet-up between Metallica and the actor. “I’m a big fan of [Stranger Things]. Have been since Season One,” James Hetfield told Quinn. “My kids and I, it’s a bonding experience for us.” 🤘this is for Eddie 🤘Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P —...
Metallica Used 'Stranger' Things Footage as They Launched Into 'Master of Puppets' at Lollapalooza
Eddie from 'Stranger Things' made a cameo during Metallica's Lollapalooza set.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Shiflett Wonders If We’ve All Been Had in New Song ‘Long, Long Year’
Click here to read the full article. “Ya ever feel like we’ve been had?” Chris Shiflett sings in his new song “Long, Long Year,” an opening lyric that calls to mind Johnny Rotten’s famous query: “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?” But “Long, Long Year” delivers — the mid-tempo ballad is another satisfying slice of country-rock from Shiflett, the Foo Fighters guitarist and alt-country songwriter. Recorded in Nashville with an all-star band of pros like the Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence, steel player Luke Schneider, and mandolin ace Sierra Hull, “Long, Long Year” is less a lament of a rough 365...
Guitar World Magazine
Lamb of God unleash fretboard fury in crushing title track from their upcoming album, Omens
Willie Adler and Mark Morton throw down some typically muscular riffs on a track that is guaranteed to cause a commotion in your friendly neighborhood mosh pit. Lamb of God have dropped the latest single and title track from their forthcoming record, Omens, due October 7. Once again, the Virginia...
Slipknot's new robotic band member is just as creepy as it should be
Slipknot’s man behind the turntables, Sid Wilson, has put his former false fleshy bits normally relegated to a trophy shelf to very good use as an animatronic moving nightmare that sits on stage with him and sings along to the band’s setlist.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0