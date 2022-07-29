Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza

97rockonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS made history Sunday night when he rocked out from one of the main stages of Lollapalooza. The K-pop superstar, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, performed more than a dozen songs to close out the iconic summer music festival, which was held Thursday to Sunday at Chicago's Grant Park.
Tony Hawk Explains Why No One Should ‘Bash’ ‘Stranger Things’ Fans For Just Discovering Metallica
Tony Hawk‘s impact is undeniable; millions of kids first got on their boards after watching him defy gravity while pioneering the art of skateboarding in the ’80s and ’90s. Yet, Tony’s influence on pop culture is more subtle but no less significant. This became quite apparent following the success of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica‘s “Master Of Puppets” after their inclusion in Stranger Things. A viral tweet from artist Neil Slorance summed it up: “can’t sass kids for discovering Kate Bush and Metallica through Stranger Things when I know full well my entire music taste came from Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2.” To which Tony tells HollywoodLife that he’s “honored” by that.
The reason why Doja Cat won’t perform at Chicago’s Lollapalooza
Doja Cat canceled her performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza to care for her health. The singer took to social media to announce she had to step back due to tonsil surgery. BTS’ J-Hope will now replace Doja. He will be the first South Korean to headline the festival....
NME
Watch Metallica’s twisted new video for ‘Master Of Puppets’
Metallica have shared the first-ever video for ‘Master Of Puppets’ following the classic track’s recent resurgence. There’s been a huge renewed interest in the 1986 song of late after it soundtracked a pivotal scene in the Stranger Things 4 finale. ‘Master Of Puppets’ has since bagged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metallica gives ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn guitar at backstage jam session
CHICAGO — “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn got to live a dream at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Quinn, 29, whose Eddie Munson character played a blistering version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of “Stranger Things,” got to meet the band backstage at the music festival, Rolling Stone reported.
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Looked Like Ronald McDonald When Watching The Beatles Make ‘Sgt. Pepper’
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was present while The Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. He decided to dress “like a cross between Ronald McDonald and Charlie Manson.”. Sgt. Pepper became a huge international hit. The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz was at Abbey Road Studios while The...
musictimes.com
Joseph Quinn the 5th Member of Metallica: Actor Meets Band After ‘Stranger Things’ Success
A month after the success of "Stranger Things" season 4, Joseph Quinn finally got the chance to meet Metallica in person and they even jammed backstage. According to Deadline, the actor, popularly known for playing his guitar rendition of the legendary band's hit song "Master of Puppets," attended this year's Lollapalooza where he met up with the group's original members.
Taipei Houston, aka the band featuring Lars Ulrich's sons, release debut single As The Sun Sets
The sons of Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Myles and Layne Ulrich, have just released their first debut single as part of their band Taipei Houston
hotnewhiphop.com
Cordae's "Civil War General" Beard Stole The Show During His Lollapalooza Set
When an artist performs on stage, their goal is generally to have all ears on their music and all eyes on them – Cordae certainly achieved the second part during his set at Lollapalooza in Chicago earlier this week. The North Carolina native returned to the event for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Metallica And Eddie Munson Actor Finally Meet, Play “Master Of Puppets” Together
It was only a matter of time before this happened: Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Hellfire Club leader and beloved metalhead Eddie Munson, got to meet Metallica, whom he famously covers in Stranger Things Season 4. Ahead of the band’s Lollapalooza set on Thursday night, Quinn went backstage with Metallica and they all thrashed out on “Master Of Puppets” together.
Doug McKean, Grammy-Winning Engineer + My Chemical Romance Producer, Dead at 54
Doug McKean, the talented Grammy-winning engineer and music producer, has died at the age of 54. According to his obituary, McKean died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on June 29. My Chemical Romance, who most recently worked with the producer on their new single "The Foundations of Decay," shared an...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0