Would You Pay $10,000 For This Central Minnesota Rock?

1390granitecitysports.com
Related
There is a Ditch in Central MN Filled with Painted Duck Decoys
If you have driven through the McGrath area on your way to the lake in the past few years, you may have noticed something colorful in the ditch of Highway 65. Back in 2017, Joanne Ledin and her boyfriend Jeff Sutton were traveling to their cabin, and Joanne kept mistaking a log in a ditch pond for a turtle. Jeff had the idea to paint a duck decoy and tie it to the log so she would remember it wasn't a turtle.
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful
As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
‘Intoxicated’ Man ‘Screaming & Dancing’ On Minnesota Realtor Billboard
Last Thursday night someone was feeling mighty fine down in Saint Paul. According to Minnesota Crime on Twitter around 11pm, a man in his 50s who appeared to be intoxicated, made his way onto a nearby billboard in order to let the world know who he was!. SAINT PAUL: A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
“What Happens Here?” asked on Twitter, Minnesotans Respond
Minnesota is home to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States, but not everyone knows that. The little piece of land that is attached to Canada but is technically still Minnesota is thanks to a mapping error that happened when negotiators of the initial Canada–U.S. border misunderstood the geography of the area.
WATCH: Black Bear Makes Tennessee Whitetail Its Next Meal in Wild Video
Last weekend, two men were on a night fishing excursion in eastern Tennessee when they captured a black bear attacking a whitetail deer. The men captured the wild encounter on video, which is now making the rounds online. Dustin Tolley and Adam Buckles went out to night fish on Sunday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The “Official” Minnesota Cocktail – And How to Make It
While I was living in Wisconsin for 4 years, I learned that the "Old Fashioned" drink that I always knew of older people drinking was actually originated in Wisconsin. I had no idea, and basically, everyone drinks one every now and again. It doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you are over 21. Not an "older person's" drink like I thought.
Going To See Alan Jackson Friday Night? Here Are Some Things To Know!
If you are heading to Saint Paul tomorrow night to take in the Alan Jackson concert at the Xcel Energy Center, there are some things you should know before you head down. Doors open at the 'X' at 6pm, with the concert starting at 7pm. According to the guidelines from...
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
lovemeow.com
Kitten 'Roars' His Way Out of the Outdoors, Now Zooms and Jumps Around with His Twisted Limbs
A kitten "roared" his way out of the outdoors. Now, he zooms and jumps around with his twisted limbs. A black and white kitten with a big voice was found on a rural property in need of rescue. A feral cat had been moving her kittens, but leaving the runt behind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July
We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
Wisconsin Family Rescues Black Bear Swimming in Lake With Head Stuck in Plastic Jar: VIDEO
“Swim happy,” the Wisconsin couple cheered from their boat as they freed a black bear cub from the confines of a plastic jar. Last Sunday, Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian, and their son Brady took their boat out onto Marsh-Miller Lake near Cedar Bay Resort. That’s where they found a baby black bear swimming with its head trapped in a plastic cheese ball container. Despite its dire situation, the bear could still swim fairly well and could see out of the bottom of the jar.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
This Storybook Camping Experience Is Straight Out of a Fairytale
If you traditionally think of camping as a less than glamorous experience characterized by sleeping outdoors in a stuffy tent and uncomfortable sleeping bag, one newly opened resort is here to completely change your mind. In fact, this camping experience in Alberta, Canada is straight out of a fairytale… all that’s missing is a sprinkle of pixie dust.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill
It seems that you find the most interesting places to eat when you explore Minnesota lakes country. They all seem to have their own charm but many have interesting history and even some hard and fast traditions. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I were up at the...
Unpopular Opinion: Sweet Martha’s Cookies Aren’t Special
The time-honored tradition of going to the Minnesota State Fair. The rides, the people watching, the shows, and of course the food. People line up and wait patiently for their favorites and new crazy concoctions on a stick, but one thing that always confused me was why they wait for a bucket of chocolate chip cookies.
Know Before You Go: The 2022 Benton County Fair
When: The Benton County Fair runs August 2nd - 7th, 2022. Parking: On-grounds parking is not free. Attendants will assist (and collect money) along the fairgrounds perimeter fence. Paid parking is also available by entering the fairgrounds via 12th Street (north edge of the fairgrounds). Street parking around the fairgrounds is free.
Koda, 77 Pounds Of Love Up For Adoption
Meet Koda! He was adopted and returned 4 years later due owners no longer being able to care for him. He is used to being mainly an outdoor dog who has recently been working on transitioning to the indoor lifestyle. Koda does well with his potty schedule as long as...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0