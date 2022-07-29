Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor appears in court

989kbay.com
kpug1170.com
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
989kbay.com
Transient man arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that the man was found lying face down and unresponsive in the middle of 36th Street on Friday evening, July 29th. Fire crews were able to get to the...
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
989kbay.com
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Child dies in the water at Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon
Bellingham police received a 911 call around 2:35 p.m. regarding a missing child.
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete
A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Homeland Special Agent leads local fentanyl drug bust, looks for long-term solutions
Earlier this month, the King County Council declared a fentanyl crisis as annual deaths are increasing. With the declaration in effect, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been working to seize pills making their way to the region, Robert Hammer, a Homeland Security Special Agent in Puget Sound, told The Dori Monson Show.
Woman shot by Everett homeowner after trying to break into house
A woman was shot by a homeowner in Everett after trying to break into his home, according to Everett police. At around 9 a.m. on Friday, Everett police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Baker Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman in her 60s...
989kbay.com
Health Department release analysis of Whatcom County COVID data
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Health Department has released new information on how COVID-19 impacted our community. The analysis looked at COVID data between March 2020 and February of this year. During that time, over 36,000 cases were reported, out of which 295 people died. The report found...
State reps demand answers after reports of ‘mountain’ of undelivered packages, mail in North Sound
With election day Tuesday, widespread reports of postal delays around northwest Washington have prompted state representatives Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen to call for the USPS to address the mail failures. Pictures recently posted to social media show hundreds of packages stacked up and uncovered behind the Ferndale post office.
myeverettnews.com
Firefighters Race To Save Building After Apartment Fire In North Everett
A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am on Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...
Where should you get your Mega Millions tickets? WA Lottery list of state’s ‘luckiest stores’
With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.28 billion, people may be wondering where the best place is to buy a winning ticket. Washington Lottery’s has released its list of the state’s “luckiest retailers.”. The list includes the retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000...
This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Washington and Bellingham
You’ll need to work 72 hours a week to afford living in Washington if you make minimum wage.
This second small earthquake struck near Bellingham on Monday
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.
Two Bellingham stores holding closing sales, a new artisan market planned for holidays
Also, a Halloween seasonal store is coming back to Bellingham.
Did you feel this small earthquake that struck near Bellingham in the San Juan Islands?
The quake reportedly struck shortly before noon on Sunday.
