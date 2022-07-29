Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor appears in court

A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.

EVERETT, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO