Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor appears in court

 4 days ago
kpug1170.com

More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor

FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
989kbay.com

Transient man arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that the man was found lying face down and unresponsive in the middle of 36th Street on Friday evening, July 29th. Fire crews were able to get to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete

A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
989kbay.com

Health Department release analysis of Whatcom County COVID data

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Health Department has released new information on how COVID-19 impacted our community. The analysis looked at COVID data between March 2020 and February of this year. During that time, over 36,000 cases were reported, out of which 295 people died. The report found...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Firefighters Race To Save Building After Apartment Fire In North Everett

A fast attack by Everett Firefighters limited damage to two units in a fire Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on 9th street in north Everett. About 12:20 PM calls began coming in to Sno911 of a fire in an apartment at a complex in the 3000 block of 9th street just west of East Marine View Drive. The first in engine reported a smoke column from two blocks out.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am on Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...

