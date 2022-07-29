ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

August Primary Election Judges Race

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kfmo.com

Comments / 1

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts

Boone County sent out more than 100,000 sample ballots to prepare voters for Tuesday’s primary election, and many were surprised at what they saw.  “They weren’t aware of redistricting happening,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “So we had a lot of questions from people that were newly in the 3rd Congressional District that were […] The post Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri primary election: What to know when the polls open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Francois County, MO
Government
County
Saint Francois County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
krcu.org

Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond

Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Election Local#Circuit Judge#The Associate Circuit#The 24th Circuit#Division Iv
KTLO

Missouri primary election set for Tuesday

Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri recognized as nationwide leader in election security

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was pleased with the results of a review of House Bill 1878 by the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity. Last week the AFPI recognized Missouri as a nationwide leader in election integrity. Ashcroft believes this recognition is appropriate in light of...
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Missouri’s August 2 primary is just about here. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KMOV

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about marijuana, abortion & the economy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy