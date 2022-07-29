August Primary Election Judges Race

www.kfmo.com
Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts
Boone County sent out more than 100,000 sample ballots to prepare voters for Tuesday’s primary election, and many were surprised at what they saw. “They weren’t aware of redistricting happening,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “So we had a lot of questions from people that were newly in the 3rd Congressional District that were […] The post Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
Missouri primary election: What to know when the polls open
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
ozarkradionews.com
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to making November ballot
Polls for Missouri's primary will close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but the Independent candidate for U.S. Senate says the results won't alter his campaign plan for November.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
krcu.org
Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond
Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
939theeagle.com
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
KTLO
Missouri primary election set for Tuesday
Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
kttn.com
Missouri recognized as nationwide leader in election security
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was pleased with the results of a review of House Bill 1878 by the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity. Last week the AFPI recognized Missouri as a nationwide leader in election integrity. Ashcroft believes this recognition is appropriate in light of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Secretary of State Expects 32% of State’s Registered Voters to Cast Ballot on Tuesday
(Missourinet) Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft expects about 32-percent of Missouri’s registered voters to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary election. In-person absentee voting continues through 5 p.m. Monday at your local election authority. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7, you can vote.
ksmu.org
Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election
Missouri’s August 2 primary is just about here. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of...
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
themissouritimes.com
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
kcur.org
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
KMOV
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about marijuana, abortion & the economy
Missouri Democrats are going to ruin their own chances for the Senate seat
The mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones, had planned on endorsing candidate for Senate Trudy Busch Valentine (D-MO). But no sooner than she got the endorsement out of her mouth, she had to backpedal.
KMOV
3 propositions in St. Louis County could bring major changes to government
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri is now just days away from a heated primary race. If you’re picking up a ballot on Tuesday in St. Louis County, you won’t just see candidates on the list, but several proposals that could change how government works for you. “You have...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: New polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate races show frontrunners, but many undecideds
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polling conducted a week before the Missouri primary has Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine as the top picks to square off in November to replace outgoing United States Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday has Schmitt taking 28% of the...
