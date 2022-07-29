www.montgomeryschoolsmd.org
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
Gaithersburg’s Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Available for Adults in Maryland Starting Today
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced all Marylanders 18 years old and older are now eligible to receive a primary series of the newly authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, starting Monday, August 1st. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including...
Montgomery County Officials Address Discrepancy Between County and CDC Covid Transmission Risk Levels
Earlier this week, Montgomery County’s Community Covid-19 Level was back up to ‘High’, according to the county’s Covid-19 surveillance dashboard. The CDC, however, still had Montgomery County at the ‘Medium’ level. The community levels are based on metrics released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on February 25, 2022, enabling communities and individuals to make better decisions based on their local context and unique needs.
County Reopens Applications for COVID-19 Rent Relief
The county has reopened applications for COVID-19 rent from county renters who didn’t complete a previously submitted application, or want to submit a new application for review, officials announced. The program, originally begun in May 2020, is intended to provide help to those hit with financial hardship due to...
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
Primary Election Results In Frederick County Certified
The County Election Office is now preparing for the general election in November. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s off to the general election! The July 19th 2022 primary election results for Frederick County were certified on Monday at 11:00 AM by the local Election Office. “The people who won the contests will now be receiving general election forms and moving on to the general election,” says Election Director Barbara Wagner.
Parents scramble finding solutions after free lunch program expires
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (Dc News Now) — It’s been two years since Frederick county school parents have paid for school lunches. But, federal access to free meals ended last month, and parents are trying to figure out how to provide lunch for their kids. “I know that some of the kids I know that my […]
US News & World Report Names AAMC Among Best in Region
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Maryland and the Baltimore Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report. LHAAMC also ranked high performing in 12 specialties for common adult procedures and conditions. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
Bystander Intervention: How to Safely Intervene If Someone Is Being Harassed
A 21-year-old Arlington, Virginia, woman who shared her frightening experience of a man harassing her at a Metro station in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday said no one intervened to help her throughout the 10-minute ordeal. Witnessing harassment in public can be frightening, and many people might not know how to...
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
‘I Do Still Wear a Mask': As Montgomery County Returns to High COVID Spread, Residents Mask Up
A surge in COVID-19 cases has pushed Montgomery County, Maryland, into a high transmission status. In downtown Silver Spring on Wednesday, many people were wearing their masks indoors and while walking around outdoors. While no indoor mask mandate is in place, the county has now reached a high level of community spread of COVID-19.
Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
The History of Sabillasville Schools
The early settlers knew the value of education. After Sabillasville was laid out, a log school house was built at the western end of the village. School was maintained there for some time, the building was also used for public meetings and church services. Some of Maryland’s greatest men made addresses in that old building. After the stone schoolhouse was built, on the then-Wagaman farm, this log house was used as a residence, and the post office was kept there at two different times.
Best Sleep Specialists in Washington DC: Do Something for Better Sleep
Getting a proper sleep can make all the difference in your everyday life. If you are experiencing sleep disorders and need a professional to diagnose and treat them, these are the best sleep specialists in Washington DC. Pediatric Sleep Specialist. Address: 45 L St, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202) 681-0108.
Towson among universities working to help Maryland fill teacher shortages
TOWSON, Md. — Maryland universities are trying to help school districts address a severe teaching shortage. It turns out, one of the problems contributing to the shortage is fewer college students are choosing education as a career. Over the past 10 years, the number of college students enrolling in Maryland teacher preparation programs decreased by 33%.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
