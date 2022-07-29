ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?

Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Officials Address Discrepancy Between County and CDC Covid Transmission Risk Levels

Earlier this week, Montgomery County’s Community Covid-19 Level was back up to ‘High’, according to the county’s Covid-19 surveillance dashboard. The CDC, however, still had Montgomery County at the ‘Medium’ level. The community levels are based on metrics released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on February 25, 2022, enabling communities and individuals to make better decisions based on their local context and unique needs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Heather Jauquet

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Disease Control#General Health#Community Level#Mcps
wfmd.com

Primary Election Results In Frederick County Certified

The County Election Office is now preparing for the general election in November. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s off to the general election! The July 19th 2022 primary election results for Frederick County were certified on Monday at 11:00 AM by the local Election Office. “The people who won the contests will now be receiving general election forms and moving on to the general election,” says Election Director Barbara Wagner.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

US News & World Report Names AAMC Among Best in Region

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Maryland and the Baltimore Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report. LHAAMC also ranked high performing in 12 specialties for common adult procedures and conditions. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTOP

Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school

On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2

Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

The History of Sabillasville Schools

The early settlers knew the value of education. After Sabillasville was laid out, a log school house was built at the western end of the village. School was maintained there for some time, the building was also used for public meetings and church services. Some of Maryland’s greatest men made addresses in that old building. After the stone schoolhouse was built, on the then-Wagaman farm, this log house was used as a residence, and the post office was kept there at two different times.
SABILLASVILLE, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Sleep Specialists in Washington DC: Do Something for Better Sleep

Getting a proper sleep can make all the difference in your everyday life. If you are experiencing sleep disorders and need a professional to diagnose and treat them, these are the best sleep specialists in Washington DC. Pediatric Sleep Specialist. Address: 45 L St, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202) 681-0108.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Towson among universities working to help Maryland fill teacher shortages

TOWSON, Md. — Maryland universities are trying to help school districts address a severe teaching shortage. It turns out, one of the problems contributing to the shortage is fewer college students are choosing education as a career. Over the past 10 years, the number of college students enrolling in Maryland teacher preparation programs decreased by 33%.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy