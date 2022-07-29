Grand Island Among Five Communities to Receive Main Street America Accreditation

sandhillsexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSNB Local4
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
York News-Times
These are the counties with the worst commutes in Nebraska
Cass and Banner Counties rank high on the list of Nebraska counties with the worst commutes, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters campaign encourages pet adoptions
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - KSNB Local4 is teaming up with animal shelters in Nebraska to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2022 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. The Central Nebraska Humane Society, Heartland Pet Connection, McCook Humane Society and Capital Humane...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire
GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Elinor J. “EJ” Dean, age 94
Shortly after Elinor J. Dean began her long duet with dementia, she finished her Thanksgiving Day meal — napkin folded primly on her lap — and boldly pronounced, “Variety is the spice of life.” Perhaps she was eyeing the weather; she’d always fancied Nebraska’s changing seasons. Maybe she was impressed by the food; the glistening spread would have shocked her 12-year-old self, already charged with cooking dinners on the farm. Or maybe she was simply embracing the moment: the panting dog, the visiting family, the percolating coffee, her old Desert Rose dinnerware now smeared with pumpkin pie and clinking with every bite.
kios.org
Matthew Wurstner on Nebraska's Inheritance Tax and Why You Should Care About It
Earlier this year, the State Legislature passed what Governor Ricketts called the biggest tax relief measures in Nebraska history. Taxes frequently come up in assessing quality of life compared to similar states and what a competitive tax climate might mean for retaining young people in the age of brain drain. Today Matthew Wurstner returns to the show to assess Nebraska's tax climate.
KSNB Local4
St. Mary’s Parish Festival celebrates diversity
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Mary’s Parish Festival’s was held on Saturday with the goal to celebrate Grand Island’s diverse culture. Father Jorge Canela with St. Mary’s Cathedral estimated around 500 people in only the first few hours. Complete with a Polka band, dancing horses,...
iheart.com
Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money
(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools used Friday afternoon to help kids start the new school year on the right foot. GIPS held their annual Back-to-School Bash earlier Friday. Kids from Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick Counties were able to come and get school supplies, clothes and even a fresh haircut for the new year.
ktwb.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
KSNB Local4
Emergency responders receive helping hand
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The first responders at Grand Island Rural Fire Department received help in the form of canned water from Eagle Distribution and Anheuser-Busch. The location was one of nine other stations in Central Nebraska chosen to receive aid in order to help them in times of need.
Kearney Hub
One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist
KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”
doniphanherald.com
Hailstorms, derechos becoming more frequent as climate changes in Nebraska
Until a couple of years ago, Mark Walz said he had never even heard the term "derecho." That's impressive for an insurance company CEO, but it illustrates to some degree how the nature of weather-related disasters in Nebraska has changed over the past few years. When Nebraskans think of weather-generating...
KSNB Local4
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
klin.com
Nebraska Task Force One Assisting Search & Rescue Efforts In Kentucky
Three members of Nebraska Task Force One are in Kentucky to assist with search and rescue efforts due to massive flooding. Training Manager and Rescue Team Manager for Nebraska Task One Ashley Engler tells KLIN News two team members are with LFR and the third is a retired member of the department.
Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst
Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska attorneys gave passing grades to 95% of state's judges in poll
Lawyers responding to the Nebraska State Bar Association evaluation poll gave passing grades to 95% of the state's judges and recommended all but one be retained. Association President William J. Mueller said the Judicial Performance Evaluation, which is done every two years, provides an important way for practicing attorneys to give feedback to the judiciary.
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
News Channel Nebraska
Two warnings in northeast Nebraska for harmful algae; Southeast NE warnings removed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- More warnings have been issued for harmful algae in northeast Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Willow Creek had already been previously on...
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
