Fatal Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Crash Interstate 5- Linn County

eugenedailynews.com
Related
Heat causes one death in Umatilla County, six in Oregon
PENDLETON — State officials reported at least six people in Oregon have died from heat-related issues, including one person in Umatilla County. Of the other potential heat-related deaths the past week, three were in Multnomah County and another in Marion County. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office also is investigating the death of an elderly man who died Saturday, July 30, in his home in Clackamas County. He didn’t have a working air conditioner, according to a county press release. No other details were released.
Tim Chuey Weather
Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. AN...
Tim Chuey Area Status Report
Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 16 the Good category measuring Ozone. Oakridge: The Air Quality Index is 22 the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Cottage Grove: The Air Quality Index 16 in the Good category measuring Ozone. EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD POLLEN COUNT. Grass………………………………… MODERATE (9)...
LCSO Case #22-4019, 22-4044, 22-4046 — Suspect in string of burglaries identified and apprehended (Photo)
LCSO Case #22-4019, 22-4044, 22-4046 — Suspect in string of burglaries identified and apprehended (Photo) – 07/26/22. On 07/21/2022, Deputies were dispatched to a residence near Coburg Road in Eugene for a burglary. The victim had returned home, after placing her mother on hospice, and discovered her front door shattered and her home burglarized. The victim had substantial jewelry stolen to include family heirlooms and jewelry from her travels around the world. The majority of the burglary was recorded on the victim’s Ring Camera. A Springfield Police Dispatcher spent a considerable amount of time and was able to identify the male suspect, via security camera footage, as Jason Matthew Bowen of Eugene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man taken into custody with help of K9 presence
Sometimes just the presence of a K9 team can be effective. At 10:45 p.m. on July 29, Eugene Police officers were called to West Gate, 50 N. Danebo Avenue, for a burglary in progress. A security guard spotted a man inside the building. EPD officers, including K9 Officer Jacob Thomas and Ayk, went to the address.
Man arrested after early morning shooting
At 2:18 a.m. on July 30, several officers on foot patrol heard shots fired in front of a local restaurant at 94 W. Broadway. There were also multiple callers to 911. The officers immediately responded to the scene and found a man had been shot and another man who was the suspect had been detained by a bystander. Officers took the suspect into custody.
After a persistent search, K9 team locates suspect
Early this morning at 1:49, July 26, an officer spotted Jordan Ryan Long getting into the passenger seat of a Toyota sedan in the 700 block of N. Danebo. The officer knew Long, age 32, had several felony warrants. When the car took off, the officer initiated a traffic stop...
EPD responds to five overdoses within seven hour-period
Eugene Police officers were kept busy responding to severe overdoses July 22 and into July 23. The overdoses were located throughout the city. Calls came in July 22 at 6:05 p.m., 6:22 p.m., 6:37 p.m., 7:35 p.m., and on July 23 at 12:49 a.m. and again at 8:35 p.m. The EPD officers who responded showed compassion and because of their training they saved their lives. The officers who responded administered Narcan and conducted chest compressions as needed until Eugene Springfield Fire could arrive. All victims survived and were either transported to a local hospital or refused treatment. Overdoses are not an uncommon occurrence, but six in a 26-hour period is unusual and alarming. It appears some of the users admitted to smoking powdered fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested for multiple thefts after stand off
On July 25, at around 7:25 a.m., Eugene Police received a call for service from Home Depot on Seneca Road. A person, later identified as Michael Joseph Reason, age 46, was reported to have arrived in a Penske truck and was seen stealing merchandise from outside the store. The truck was reported full of property and it had also been reported at Lowes.
Officer locates occupied stolen work truck, woman arrested
On July 21, a Les Schwab work truck was stolen at E. 16th and Patterson Street. Around 4:24 p.m., a Eugene Police officer conducting a patrol check near Hendricks Park spotted it on Floral Hill Drive. A woman, later identified as Amanda Lillian Garcia, 31, of Eugene, was driving the...
EDNPub
Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 0