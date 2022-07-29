Fatal Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Crash Interstate 5- Linn County

Eugene Police officers were kept busy responding to severe overdoses July 22 and into July 23. The overdoses were located throughout the city. Calls came in July 22 at 6:05 p.m., 6:22 p.m., 6:37 p.m., 7:35 p.m., and on July 23 at 12:49 a.m. and again at 8:35 p.m. The EPD officers who responded showed compassion and because of their training they saved their lives. The officers who responded administered Narcan and conducted chest compressions as needed until Eugene Springfield Fire could arrive. All victims survived and were either transported to a local hospital or refused treatment. Overdoses are not an uncommon occurrence, but six in a 26-hour period is unusual and alarming. It appears some of the users admitted to smoking powdered fentanyl.

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO