The “Official” Minnesota Cocktail – And How to Make It

wjon.com
Related
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Minnesota Man Charged in Deadly Wisconsin River Attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) -- A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators allege that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked...
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
Annual Epilepsy Walk Returns to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is holding their annual walk in St. Cloud this week. The walk will take place on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake George. The annual walk happens across 8 Minnesota cities, and brings hundreds of supporters, while raising awareness...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Pharmacist Claims “Religious Beliefs”, Denies Service
This isn't just a recent trend. This case happened in 2019 and according to FOX 9 the lawsuit that resulted went to trial this past Monday. The suit claims two different pharmacies refused to fill this woman's prescription for the "morning after pill" after she said a condom had broken during sex.
When Mother Nature Attacked My Parking Spot
From time to time I post on my neighborhood over by SCSU. There is always something going on involving the police. Drug busts, gunshots and, of course, the case of the scorned girlfriend that rammed here boyfriend's parked car several times in a rage. Sometimes, I swear, I could just...
Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July
We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
DEED announces Film, TV projects for Film Production Tax Credit
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced eligible projects for Minnesota’s Film Production Tax Credit. The tax credit program was enacted in 2021 as an incentive for film and TV productions to bring their business to Minnesota. State incentives are one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
St. Cloud Residents Are Using Lots of Water at This Time of Day
St. Cloud is not experiencing the drought like conditions this year we did last year. That means there are no restrictions on watering or water use. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says it is optimal for people to water their lawns when the sun isn't out to avoid evaporation. Hodel says the city is seeing the demand for water skyrocketing at around 4 or 5 in the morning each day. She says because of all that demand at once their tower levels just drop. Because of this Hodel encourages people to schedule their irrigation systems to run between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. if they can. She doesn't expect people to get up at 1 a.m. to turn their sprinklers on if they cannot schedule them.
Heat Advisory into Monday Evening, Storms Possible
UNDATED -- Heat indices will climb to 100 to 108 degrees on Tuesday afternoon across most of southern and central Minnesota. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Stearns and Sherburne Counties along with much of central and southern Minnesota until 8:00 p.m. Drink plenty of water and take frequent...
SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN
Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
Theisen Brothers Earn World Plates At BMX World Finals
ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud brothers achieved their goal on the worlds biggest stage. Lucas and Jacob Theisen each earn a World plate at the BMX World Finals in France last week. On Day 1 of the competition, Jacob took 8th and Lucas finished 5th on their cruiser bikes.
A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
Two Minnesota Theaters Will Show “Alex’s War” Documentary, Including One Close To St. Cloud
Throughout his career, Alex Jones has been a polarizing figure to say the least. Some call him a dangerous conspiracy theorist, others call him a truth-teller and there are very few people who fall in between those two extremes when describing Jones. He has famously been "de-platformed" from Twitter, YouTube...
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night
UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0