Will Smith Releases Apology Video Over Oscar Slap

Chris Rock Addresses Oscars Slap, Jokingly Compares Will Smith to Suge Knight
Hours after Will Smith posted his video where he apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the 2022 Academy Awards telecast, the veteran comedian addressed the Oscars slap in his stand-up routine in Atlanta last night. According to a CNN report, published on Saturday (July 30), Chris Rock graced...
Will Smith Breaks Silence in Tell-All Video Responding to Slapping Chris Rock
Will Smith finally broke his silence about slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars in a tell-all YouTube video addressing questions about the infamous night. On Friday (July 29), Will Smith released a nearly six-minute video in response to the many questions people all over the world have had regarding the incident between him and Chris Rock that took place on stage at the Academy Awards show in March.
Engineer Teezio Speaks on Mixing Gunna’s Wunna Album and Working on Jack Harlow’s No. 1 Record ‘First Class’
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Pivoting from playing the bass in high school, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco’s perseverance earned him a studio engineering internship at 16 years old. By the time he was 18, he was Juicy J’s engineer. A chance phone call in 2016 led Teezio to recording Chris Brown’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon album, resulting in him becoming CB’s recording and mixing engineer in the process. Teezio, a 31-year-old Los Angeles native, tapped in with XXL to discuss his path so far, working with rappers and believing in Jack Harlow’s “First Class” early on.
Irv Gotti Says He Found Out About Ashanti and Nelly Being Together by Seeing Them at an NBA Game on TV
The end of Irv Gotti's alleged extramarital affair with Ashanti still seems to haunt the Murder Inc. cofounder. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), N.O.R.E. released a teaser of his upcoming Drink Champs podcast episode with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule. During the clip, Irv speaks about being in love with Ashanti when she started dating Nelly.
GloRilla Responds to Mean Tweets About How Deep Her Voice Sounds on New Song
GloRilla has responded to mean tweets about the noticeable change in pitch in her voice on her new song. On Monday (Aug. 1), Glo put up a snippet of a new track on social media. In the clip, which is captioned, "Right now I'm feeling blessed," the buzzing Memphis rapper spits lines from a new song. "He got 99 problems and the biggest one is me/He got all of these little bitches, but the biggest one is me," she raps.
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
Mase Claims Fivio Foreign Received a $750,000 Record Deal Advance, Not $5,000
Ma$e is now telling his side of the story about Fivio Foreign claiming he only got a $5,000 record deal advance. The former Bad Boy artist is refuting Fivio's story, and says the Brooklyn rapper actually received a $750,000 contract from Columbia Records. On Sunday night (Jul 31), the Million...
Mase Claims Diddy Never Paid Him Nor Gave Him the Respect He Deserves
Ma$e claims that Diddy never paid him or gave him the respect he deserved while he was on Bad Boy Records. On the next episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267, Ma$e talks candidly about his disdain for Diddy after years of working with him on Bad Boy Records. When Wallo asked Ma$e why he is so pissed off at the hip-hop mogul, the Harlem World artist said it's because he never got paid and he never got the respect he deserved from Diddy.
Lil Durk Suffers Eye Injury After Getting Hit in the Face With Onstage Explosives at 2022 Lollapalooza Festival
UPDATE (July 31):. On Sunday (July 31), Lil Durk hopped on his Instagram page to reveal that status of his health after getting hit with two onstage explosives while performing at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago on Saturday. The 29-year-old rhymer posted an image of himself in the hospital wearing a face mask along with a bandage covering his right eye.
Mase Calls Himself ‘Diddy 2.0’ After Fivio Foreign Claims He Signed to Mase for $5,000
Ma$e appears to have responded to Fivio Foreign after he revealed that he signed to the former Bad Boy Records artist for $5,000. On Saturday (July 30), Ma$e, born Mason Betha, jumped on his Instagram page and posted a video of himself with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Wallo is looking at the camera and says, "$5,000, man. $5,000." Meanwhile, Ma$e is drinking from his bottled water and is weaving back and forth before he says, "Diddy 2.0."
Drake Performs With Nelly Furtado at 2022 OVO Fest – Watch
Drake lived out his childhood memories once again. This time at OVO Fest last night. Drizzy performed with Nelly Furtado at his all-star event and it was caught on video. Early Friday morning (July 29), Drake surprised fans when he brought out Canadian singer Nelly Furtado at the 2022 OVO Fest, which kicked off on Thursday night (July 28). Additionally, the Honestly, Nevermind rhymer entertained the crowd with a few lines from Furtado's chart-topping 2000 single, "I'm Like a Bird."
Tyga Apologizes to Mexican Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Ay Caramba’ Video
Tyga has issued an apology to the Mexican community after receiving backlash for his new "Ay Caramba" video. On Thursday (July 28), Tyga sat down with Los Angeles' Power 106 and Gill of the American Cholo podcast, in an interview explicitly done to address the rapper's latest Latin-themed visual, which has caused a stir with people accusing the California rhymer of cultural appropriation.
Wiz Khalifa, Soulja Boy, Suicideboys and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
As July comes to a close, the rap game continues to pile on the heat in the form of new music. This week, a Pittsburgh rhymer with O.G. status drops yet another album, a boisterous Atlanta-bred rapper puts out a sequel to a previous project, a New Orleans duo with a cult following drop a new album and more.
Gucci Mane Urges Rappers to Stop Dissing Dead People on New Song
Gucci Mane has seen the error of his ways, and is now denouncing the trend of dissing dead people on songs that has become popular in certain sects of hip-hop. On Thursday (July 28), Guwop released his latest single "Dissin the Dead," which finds the rapper calling out the practice of referencing fallen opps on songs. Gucci Mane taps ATL Jacob, Akachi, DJ Plugg, TM88, TooDope and Sonickaboom for the dark track. He lays out his intent from the jump.
Here Are the Best BTS Collaborations Featuring Rappers
The worlds of hip-hop and K-pop continue to collide as BTS dives further into collaborations with some of the game's biggest rappers. Most recently, the famed K-pop group made headlines as a result of a forthcoming track they'll be releasing with Snoop Dogg and producer Benny Blanco. Prior to the new song's arrival on Aug. 5, members J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin and Suga have already stacked up a collection of music with Megan Thee Stallion, Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj, to name a few.
DJ Dahi Details Production Process of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Album
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. DJ Dahi came up as a youngin’ experimenting with playing instruments. His early passion would pay off as he transitioned to making beats when he got older. As of today, he’s worked with some of hiphop’s biggest stars such as Dr. Dre, Drake, Big Sean and, most recently, Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples. In the first half of this year, the 39-year-old Inglewood, Calif. native produced albums like Kendrick’s chart-topping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Vince’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Here, Dacoury Dahi Natche aka DJ Dahi, speaks with XXL about his latest contributions to the culture.
Quando Rondo Says Rumor That He’s Fighting for His Life in Hospital Is Fake
Quando Rondo is calling the rumor that he is in the hospital fighting for his life fake news. On Wednesday night (July 27), Quando Rondo shared a post on his Instagram Story to dispel reports that he is in the hospital doing badly. In the selfie, Quando is sitting on a plane wearing shorts and slides.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
