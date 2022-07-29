Will Smith Releases Apology Video Over Oscar Slap

Ma$e claims that Diddy never paid him or gave him the respect he deserved while he was on Bad Boy Records. On the next episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267, Ma$e talks candidly about his disdain for Diddy after years of working with him on Bad Boy Records. When Wallo asked Ma$e why he is so pissed off at the hip-hop mogul, the Harlem World artist said it's because he never got paid and he never got the respect he deserved from Diddy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO