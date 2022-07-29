ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Releases Apology Video Over Oscar Slap

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Will Smith Breaks Silence in Tell-All Video Responding to Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith finally broke his silence about slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars in a tell-all YouTube video addressing questions about the infamous night. On Friday (July 29), Will Smith released a nearly six-minute video in response to the many questions people all over the world have had regarding the incident between him and Chris Rock that took place on stage at the Academy Awards show in March.
