Mountain Mike's Opens New Location in Newport Beach, California

Beautifully nestled within the pristine community of Aliso Villas sits this highly upgraded, light and bright 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, and an updated powder room, the first floor is open to a spacious patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile, and stainless steel appliances. Just up the open staircase are two bedrooms. Each are ample size with natural light and laminate flooring. Nestled between the rooms sits a common bathroom that has been updated with newer tile and fixtures. The interior amenities of this home are just the beginning. The community features a glistening pool and spa along with greenbelts and a playground. With rights to Lake Mission Viejo for a nominal fee, the recreational possibilities are endless. In addition to the garage and one assigned parking space are several nearby guest spots. The building was painted and repiped with PEX in 2021 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The HOA includes trash and sewer. Conveniently located near freeways, parks, shopping, and schools, this neighborhood has it all.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO