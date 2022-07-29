Mountain Mike's Opens New Location in Newport Beach, California

www.qsrmagazine.com
Eater
Inventor of Cult-Favorite Ramen Burger Closes Orange County Noodle Shop
Ramen Shack, one of Orange County's most celebrated new restaurants, is closing after a year of operation, with chef-owner/Ramen Burger creator Keizo Shimamoto explaining that staffing shake-ups and personal health issues were, in part, to blame for the shutter. July 30 was the last day of operation for the San Juan Capistrano ramen shop.
orangecoast.com
6 Independent Bookstores to Visit in Orange County
Opened in 2020, this bookstore often hosts writer’s workshops, speaking events, and how-to workshops. Though it specializes in used books, the shop also carries new releases. Customers can purchase a drink from onsite Tolima Coffee Company and have a seat on the outdoor patio. The latest addition to the shop is a book club corner where readers can check out local book clubs and learn about their current and past readings. Open Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 115 W. Main St., Tustin, https://arvidabookco.com/
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Group Acquires Long Beach Portfolio for $180M
Eastdil Secured facilitated the purchase of the three properties. Privately owned real estate investment and management firm Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) has acquired a multifamily portfolio in Long Beach, Calif. The Long Beach Coastal Collection, featuring three-mid-rise multifamily properties totaling 348 apartments, was purchased for $180 million. Built in...
travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Huntington Beach, CA — 20 Top Places!
Beach lovers in search of their next adventure won’t regret visiting Huntington Beach. Dubbed Surf City, this place offers exciting activities that will make your heart pound. But such a thrilling escapade requires you to get as much energy as you need. Good thing that dozens of restaurants can...
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach native tapped to lead Chamber of Commerce
A third-generation Laguna Beach native has been named as the next president and CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, officials said Monday. Erin Slattery, who currently works as the Chamber’s events and marketing manager, succeded interim president and CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold starting Aug. 1. “In a short...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market In Irvine Sunday July 31 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday July 31 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
foxla.com
3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
point2homes.com
2847 S Fairview Street D, Santa Ana, Orange County, CA, 92704
Listed by Christina Kim with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2847 S Fairview Street Español?. Beautiful Lakeside Condominium! Convenient end unit with lots of natural light. New paint and freshly remodeled fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, a kitchen island perfect for barstools, and a separate dining area. Beautiful working brick fireplace in the living room. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Amazing amenities such as pool, spas, tennis court, outdoor bbq areas, club house. Lots of nice greenery and open spaces. Santa Ana Unified School District. Nearby amazing cities such as Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Anaheim.
point2homes.com
22976 Via Pimiento, Mission Viejo, Orange County, CA, 92691
Beautifully nestled within the pristine community of Aliso Villas sits this highly upgraded, light and bright 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, and an updated powder room, the first floor is open to a spacious patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile, and stainless steel appliances. Just up the open staircase are two bedrooms. Each are ample size with natural light and laminate flooring. Nestled between the rooms sits a common bathroom that has been updated with newer tile and fixtures. The interior amenities of this home are just the beginning. The community features a glistening pool and spa along with greenbelts and a playground. With rights to Lake Mission Viejo for a nominal fee, the recreational possibilities are endless. In addition to the garage and one assigned parking space are several nearby guest spots. The building was painted and repiped with PEX in 2021 and the roof is less than 10 years old. The HOA includes trash and sewer. Conveniently located near freeways, parks, shopping, and schools, this neighborhood has it all.
eletric-vehicles.com
Mullen opens a 16,000-square Develop Center in Irvine amid expansion
Written by Cláudio Afonso | info@claudio-afonso.com | LinkedIn | Twitter. Mullen Automotive announced Monday the opening of a new Automotive Development Center at 100 Technology Drive, Irvine to support Mullen’s expanding automotive team. The 16,000-square-foot facility is located “in the heart of Irvine’s technology corridor” and will receive part of the team that Mullen will divide between Monrovia and Irvine facilities.
Orange County Business Journal
Vans U.S. Open Returns to Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing returns to Orange County Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The event, which runs from July 30 to August 7 in Huntington Beach, features surf, skateboarding and BMX competitions as the largest action sports event of the year, according to officials. The theme of this...
oc-breeze.com
Gelson’s hosting live events to celebrate Hatch Chile Season
Hatch Chile Peppers, with their distinct fragrance and uniquely delicious taste, has always been a favorite of Gelson’s customers. Gelson’s will once again continue the tradition of celebrating Hatch Chile Season, and some stores will offer a variation of heat levels depending on the crop. Live roastings are back at selected stores this year, including Manhattan Beach – 8/6, Sherman Oaks – 8/20, La Costa/Carlsbad – 8/13, Dana Point – 8/27 and Long Beach – 9/3.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 30 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 30 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
