89-year-old LaVonne Kuelbs of New Ulm passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3rd, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Visitation is from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – South Chapel and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the Church on Wednesday.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO