ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, OH

Fun never stops at Huron County Community Library

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmRjM_0gxhCtJA00

The Summer Reading Program may be over but not all the fun activities and events at the Huron County Community Library. Each one of our library locations has plenty of things planned to keep you busy for the month of August.

Are you looking to learn about canning? Join us on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Willard Annex and have a look at the tools and techniques you’ll need for basic canning in today’s world. This free workshop will include recipes and some taste testing.

Pinterest Crafts, our adult workshops, take place on two Mondays in August in the Willard Annex at 6 p.m. Sign-up is required for both sessions and “Grab and Go” kits are available at our Greenwich, North Fairfield, and Wakeman locations. On Aug. 8, come make a beautiful fabric bowl and on Aug. 22 learn how to dry and press flowers and then create your own lantern using pressed flowers and balloons.

“Tech Thursdays with Jarrad” is held at our Willard location at 6 p.m. Sign-up is required, so email to reserve your spot at IT@huroncolib.org. Lessons for Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 will cover making an Email Account, Email Addresses, Email Etiquette, Reply & Reply All, Forward, Attachment, Managing your inbox, and Spam and Phishing.

Do you love to write? Join our “Writers Group” on Thurs. Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information and to sign-up contact Josh at jfigley@huroncolib.org.

Tweens and Teens join Mrs. Rogers on Mondays at 4 p.m. for crafts, activities, and more. On Aug. 1 the theme is “Solar Creations”, on August 8 “Building Square Art”, August 22 “New! Pen and Paper Games” and August 29 “Goal Setting Art Project”.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. join Miss Char in the Community Room to play “Back to the Books — Bingo." School age Children are invited to play and win some school supplies.

Celebrate Kool-Aid Day on Friday Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. Stop by the Willard library and pick up a “Grab and Go” kit and tune into Facebook to see how you can use Kool-Aid for more than drinking.

Join us at the Willard City Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. for “World Bee Day." There will be a storybook trail and a special guest who will take us for a closer look at the world of bees.

On Tues, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. come and hear the newest adventure of Jasper Rabbit and then stay for some fun activities.

“Cooking Up a Storm Cookbook Club will meet Wed. Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. They will share recipes from the “Treasure Amish and Mennonite Recipes” and “Amish Community Cookbook”.

“Monday Reads” will meet in the Willard Community Room on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. to discuss “Miss Eliza’s English Kitchen” by Annabel Abbs.

“Turn the Page Book Discussion” will get together on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. to share thoughts on “The Kindest Lie” by Nancy Johnson.

Our Wakeman location book club, “Who Picked This Book?” meets on Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. They will be discussing the book “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.

The Wakeman Cookbook Club will get together on Monday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. and share recipes from “Scrumptious: from the Girl Who Ate Everything” by Christy Denney.

Beginning Aug. 1 while supplies last, come to the Wakeman library to receive a FREE dinosaur themed learning kit called “Learning Lunchbox”, provided by COSI, the Center of Science and Industry, and the Ohio Library Council. While you are there have fun with a variety of dinosaur and fossil learning stations and books.

Beginner Line Dancing continues on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 4 p.m. Join the class on Aug. 4 and 18 at the Wakeman Masonic Hall across from the library. Bringing a water bottle is recommended.

Teens! We have “Take and Make” craft kits just for you at our Greenwich location. Pick up a fun craft kit on Aug. 1, 14, and 29 and create at home. Kits will be available while supplies last.

Greenwich also has “Take and Make” for kids. Pickup your kit on Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 will supplies last.

Stories, music, and fun, fun, fun! Bring you little ones for a fun filled morning with Miss Carolyn. Storytime at our North Fairfield location will be held Tuesday, August 9 at 11 a.m.

Kids can also pick up “Take and Make” kits at our North Fairfield location.

Bring a project to work on and meet other like-minded people, exchange ideas or patterns, and maybe get a pointer on that difficult pattern. Sit and Stich meets at our North Fairfield library Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Adult Pinterest Crafts in Willard on Aug. 8 and 22 have “Grab and Go” kits that can be picked up at our Greenwich, North Fairfield, and Wakeman locationsl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Smiles abound at annual Mansfield Family Festival on Saturday

Downtown Mansfield was filled with children and families on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual Mansfield Family Festival. The event included tons of games and activities for children, including rides at Richland Carrousel Park. Food trucks, a drum circle and lots of smiles were included in the event.
MANSFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Open Source: Jake's Restaurant becomes "The Jake" habilitation services

ASHLAND — A reader recently saw cars parked at the former Jake's restaurant, and asked Ashland Source to find out what was happening there. So we did. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Willard, OH
City
Wakeman, OH
City
Huron, OH
Morning Journal

Dr. Tim Cutler joins NOMS Family Practice

NOMS Healthcare announced that Dr. Tim Cutler has joined the family practice team, according to a news release. Cutler is accepting new patients at 2500 W. Strub Road, Suite 230, in Sandusky, the release said. To make an appointment, call 419-625-1200. Cutler’s education includes graduating from Ohio University Heritage College...
SANDUSKY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Crawford County Land Bank announces $1.1 million in state grants

BUCYRUS-The Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Crawford County Land Bank,officially announced last week that it has been awarded two grants through the Ohio Department of Development. It received a $778,000 Brownfield Remediation Program grant for the Galion East School project and a $352,250 Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grant for the Norton Bicentennial Park project in Bucyrus. The Land Bank hopes both projects will start by November.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Johnson
wktn.com

One Road Closes, Two Open in Hardin County

The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced two road openings and a road closing. The roads that are now open are: County 205 between the Village of Patterson and Township Road 50 and Jackson Township Road 195 between County Road 20 and Township Road 22. Those roads reopened today after...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

6 rescued from boat fire in Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people were rescued Saturday afternoon after the engine of their Boston Whaler caught fire in Lake Erie near Yorktown Place. Vermilion police said they received the call around 3 p.m. Saturday. Tow Boat US was first on the scene and transferred all six people onto...
VERMILION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willard Library#Art#Etiquette#Bees
Alina Andras

Three great burger places in Ohio

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose to have a burger or a pizza. And while there are plenty of amazing pizza places in Ohio, today we are going to focus on burger places. I have put together a list of three great burger places that you definitely need to visit if you want to enjoy a nice burger.
OHIO STATE
10TV

World War II veteran from Ohio laid to rest

CLEVELAND — More than 75 years after a World War II soldier's death, his remains are finally back home in Ashland County. The life of Pfc. Keith Bowen, who was killed in France in 1945, was celebrated on Friday with full military honors. His remains had been unaccounted for decades, but DNA tests earlier this year finally revealed his identity.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
Cleveland.com

Despite Ohio’s depressing life expectancy, I’m as young as I feel -- somewhere between 35 and 50: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I just found out Ohio ranks 42nd of the 50 states in average life expectancy. This is not cool. It’s also not cool that there is a generation-size gap in life expectancy between people living in Cleveland’s inner-city neighborhoods and those living in nearby suburbs. I would have liked to write about that for this column, but I’ve been waiting for weeks for a call back from Mayor Justin Bibb’s folks in the city’s Department of Aging.
CLEVELAND, OH
osu.edu

Amid rising COVID-19 case numbers in many communities, The Ohio State University is reminding students, faculty, staff and visitors to monitor guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local authorities to inform their personal health practices.

The city of Columbus and Franklin County are currently recommending the use of masks in all indoor spaces and any crowded outdoor situations, regardless of vaccination status. This aligns with CDC guidelines for communities with “high” COVID-19 levels, based on case levels, hospital bed use and hospital admissions.
COLUMBUS, OH
huroninsider.com

Cedar Point employee accused of punching woman in the face after she recorded him

SANDUSKY – A Cedar Point employee was charged Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was recording him being chased by bugs. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the woman told police that the incident started when she was recording A’Marion Nelson being followed around by bugs near Engine House Custard. She claimed, according to the report, that it made him angry and he punched her in the face.
SANDUSKY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
97
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy