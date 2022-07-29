Fun never stops at Huron County Community Library

The Summer Reading Program may be over but not all the fun activities and events at the Huron County Community Library. Each one of our library locations has plenty of things planned to keep you busy for the month of August.

Are you looking to learn about canning? Join us on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Willard Annex and have a look at the tools and techniques you’ll need for basic canning in today’s world. This free workshop will include recipes and some taste testing.

Pinterest Crafts, our adult workshops, take place on two Mondays in August in the Willard Annex at 6 p.m. Sign-up is required for both sessions and “Grab and Go” kits are available at our Greenwich, North Fairfield, and Wakeman locations. On Aug. 8, come make a beautiful fabric bowl and on Aug. 22 learn how to dry and press flowers and then create your own lantern using pressed flowers and balloons.

“Tech Thursdays with Jarrad” is held at our Willard location at 6 p.m. Sign-up is required, so email to reserve your spot at IT@huroncolib.org. Lessons for Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 will cover making an Email Account, Email Addresses, Email Etiquette, Reply & Reply All, Forward, Attachment, Managing your inbox, and Spam and Phishing.

Do you love to write? Join our “Writers Group” on Thurs. Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information and to sign-up contact Josh at jfigley@huroncolib.org.

Tweens and Teens join Mrs. Rogers on Mondays at 4 p.m. for crafts, activities, and more. On Aug. 1 the theme is “Solar Creations”, on August 8 “Building Square Art”, August 22 “New! Pen and Paper Games” and August 29 “Goal Setting Art Project”.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. join Miss Char in the Community Room to play “Back to the Books — Bingo." School age Children are invited to play and win some school supplies.

Celebrate Kool-Aid Day on Friday Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. Stop by the Willard library and pick up a “Grab and Go” kit and tune into Facebook to see how you can use Kool-Aid for more than drinking.

Join us at the Willard City Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. for “World Bee Day." There will be a storybook trail and a special guest who will take us for a closer look at the world of bees.

On Tues, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. come and hear the newest adventure of Jasper Rabbit and then stay for some fun activities.

“Cooking Up a Storm Cookbook Club will meet Wed. Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. They will share recipes from the “Treasure Amish and Mennonite Recipes” and “Amish Community Cookbook”.

“Monday Reads” will meet in the Willard Community Room on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. to discuss “Miss Eliza’s English Kitchen” by Annabel Abbs.

“Turn the Page Book Discussion” will get together on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. to share thoughts on “The Kindest Lie” by Nancy Johnson.

Our Wakeman location book club, “Who Picked This Book?” meets on Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. They will be discussing the book “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.

The Wakeman Cookbook Club will get together on Monday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. and share recipes from “Scrumptious: from the Girl Who Ate Everything” by Christy Denney.

Beginning Aug. 1 while supplies last, come to the Wakeman library to receive a FREE dinosaur themed learning kit called “Learning Lunchbox”, provided by COSI, the Center of Science and Industry, and the Ohio Library Council. While you are there have fun with a variety of dinosaur and fossil learning stations and books.

Beginner Line Dancing continues on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 4 p.m. Join the class on Aug. 4 and 18 at the Wakeman Masonic Hall across from the library. Bringing a water bottle is recommended.

Teens! We have “Take and Make” craft kits just for you at our Greenwich location. Pick up a fun craft kit on Aug. 1, 14, and 29 and create at home. Kits will be available while supplies last.

Greenwich also has “Take and Make” for kids. Pickup your kit on Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 will supplies last.

Stories, music, and fun, fun, fun! Bring you little ones for a fun filled morning with Miss Carolyn. Storytime at our North Fairfield location will be held Tuesday, August 9 at 11 a.m.

Kids can also pick up “Take and Make” kits at our North Fairfield location.

Bring a project to work on and meet other like-minded people, exchange ideas or patterns, and maybe get a pointer on that difficult pattern. Sit and Stich meets at our North Fairfield library Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Adult Pinterest Crafts in Willard on Aug. 8 and 22 have “Grab and Go” kits that can be picked up at our Greenwich, North Fairfield, and Wakeman locationsl.