Carollo Engineers signs lease in downtown Reno

Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
Brush fire creates smoke in south Reno neighborhood Monday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke can be seen in a south Reno neighborhood due to a late afternoon brush fire on Monday. Around 3:10 p.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a fire on Kinney Lane and Lakeside Drive. Upon arrival, crews were met with rapid flames.
Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada
Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
New eateries at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center Using Wastewater to Attract New Business
In 2014, Tesla made a deal to build its massive "Gigafactory One" just outside of Reno. That move brought the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, or TRI, national fame. Today, 25,000 people work on site, at more than 100 different businesses. But they're still trying to grow. And they're building a first-of-its-kind water system in the middle of the desert to do that.
Crews knock down vegetation fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:00 P.M. UPDATE: Firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress at an estimated 10-12 acres. No structures were damaged. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says crews faced winds of about 15 mph as they worked to stop the fire, which jumped steamboat ditch in multiple spots.
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
Hot August Nights Starts!
Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
Reno approves subsidies for two large affordable housing complexes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two large affordable apartment complexes are expected to break ground soon after the Reno City Council approved fee reductions during their meeting Wednesday. Council members gave the final green light to the Copper Mesa apartments in the North Valleys and the...
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
Free shuttle on South Shore
South Shore visitors and residents are getting a free, on-demand, app-based, door-to-door service with the launch of Lake Link, a microtransit shuttle system. The shuttles can carry nine to 12 passengers, have wheelchair accessibility and are equipped with bike and ski racks. Children younger than age 16 must be accompanied...
Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday
Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
Discounted Gas Offered in Sparks
For two hours only, gas at one station was $2.38 a gallon. Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours.
Fire Crews Respond to Garage Fire on Foley Way in Reno
An investigation is underway after an early morning garage fire on Foley Way in Reno. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Monday. When fire crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly contained the fire to just the garage. Fire crews tell us everyone inside...
KUNR Today: Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group
Read or listen to news headlines for Monday, August 1, 2022. Reno, Sparks, Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group. The Reno and Sparks City Councils, as well as the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners, voted to establish a cooperative emergency response working group. The three governing bodies have expressed concern about what they call a “regional fragmentation” of emergency resources. They have agreed to a set of guiding principles in order to identify flaws in the current system. Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said that jurisdictional boundaries are disorganized and have created inefficiencies.
Nevada jobless rate down another two tenths in June
Unemployment continued to decline in June, falling to just 3.3 percent in the Reno-Sparks area and 3.7 percent in Carson City. Las Vegas remained higher, though, finishing the month at 5.7 percent. Clark County’s rate is the highest in the state. Lowest among Nevada’s 17 counties is White Pine...
Biggest Little City Wing Festival Returns To Downtown Reno
The 8th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest kicked off this weekend in Downtown Reno. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards.
Crews work to contain brush fire off of Red Rock Rd.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire north of Reno. Its burning near Silver Lake just off Red Rock Road. About 5 acres have been burned and no structures are threatened. No word yet on how it got started.
