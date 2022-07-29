ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Carollo Engineers signs lease in downtown Reno

nnbw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nnbw.com

2news.com

Hot August Nights Begins Locally

Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Brush fire creates smoke in south Reno neighborhood Monday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke can be seen in a south Reno neighborhood due to a late afternoon brush fire on Monday. Around 3:10 p.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a fire on Kinney Lane and Lakeside Drive. Upon arrival, crews were met with rapid flames.
RENO, NV
anash.org

Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada

Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
RENO, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

New eateries at Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center Using Wastewater to Attract New Business

In 2014, Tesla made a deal to build its massive "Gigafactory One" just outside of Reno. That move brought the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, or TRI, national fame. Today, 25,000 people work on site, at more than 100 different businesses. But they're still trying to grow. And they're building a first-of-its-kind water system in the middle of the desert to do that.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crews knock down vegetation fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:00 P.M. UPDATE: Firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress at an estimated 10-12 acres. No structures were damaged. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says crews faced winds of about 15 mph as they worked to stop the fire, which jumped steamboat ditch in multiple spots.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections

STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Hot August Nights Starts!

Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno approves subsidies for two large affordable housing complexes

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two large affordable apartment complexes are expected to break ground soon after the Reno City Council approved fee reductions during their meeting Wednesday. Council members gave the final green light to the Copper Mesa apartments in the North Valleys and the...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward

A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
CARSON CITY, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Free shuttle on South Shore

South Shore visitors and residents are getting a free, on-demand, app-based, door-to-door service with the launch of Lake Link, a microtransit shuttle system. The shuttles can carry nine to 12 passengers, have wheelchair accessibility and are equipped with bike and ski racks. Children younger than age 16 must be accompanied...
STATELINE, NV
2news.com

Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday

Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Discounted Gas Offered in Sparks

For two hours only, gas at one station was $2.38 a gallon. Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Respond to Garage Fire on Foley Way in Reno

An investigation is underway after an early morning garage fire on Foley Way in Reno. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Monday. When fire crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly contained the fire to just the garage. Fire crews tell us everyone inside...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group

Read or listen to news headlines for Monday, August 1, 2022. Reno, Sparks, Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group. The Reno and Sparks City Councils, as well as the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners, voted to establish a cooperative emergency response working group. The three governing bodies have expressed concern about what they call a “regional fragmentation” of emergency resources. They have agreed to a set of guiding principles in order to identify flaws in the current system. Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said that jurisdictional boundaries are disorganized and have created inefficiencies.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada jobless rate down another two tenths in June

Unemployment continued to decline in June, falling to just 3.3 percent in the Reno-Sparks area and 3.7 percent in Carson City. Las Vegas remained higher, though, finishing the month at 5.7 percent. Clark County’s rate is the highest in the state. Lowest among Nevada’s 17 counties is White Pine...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Crews work to contain brush fire off of Red Rock Rd.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire north of Reno. Its burning near Silver Lake just off Red Rock Road. About 5 acres have been burned and no structures are threatened. No word yet on how it got started.
RENO, NV

