Florida Men’s Track and Field Rounds Out 2023 Roster with Elite Group of Athletes

Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Aliyah Matharu Joins Gators for 2022-23 Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley announced on Tuesday the signing of transfer Aliyah Matharu to the Gators' 2022-23 roster. Matharu joins the Gators after spending the previous season at Texas, appearing in all 36 contests for the Longhorns while averaging 12 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists. Her efforts on the court resulted in Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.
WCJB
Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Reportedly Considering Offer to Join ESPN
The Gators fired the veteran coach prior to the end of the 2021 season.
Former Florida Star Who Collapsed On Court Visiting New College Team
In May, forward Keyontae Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday morning, Jeff Goodman of Stadium had an update on the former Florida's star future. Per a report from Goodman, Kansas State will host Johnson for a visit this weekend. Johnson collapsed during a game in December of 2020....
Gator Country
Overton had an “awesome” visit with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have done a great job with filling needs in the 2023 recruiting class already but they’re still looking to add some linebackers to the class. Linebacker Karmelo Overton (6-0, 200, Ozark, AL. Carroll) was on campus on Friday and had fun working out for the staff during Friday Night Lights.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry
The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction.
Florida Gators: Looks like Billy Napier finally got Friday Night Lights right
Yesterday, the Florida Gators held their annual Friday Night Lights event, where they hosted a boatload of recruits to both compete and visit the campus. In years past, this has been a “fun” event which gave recruits a better platform to showcase their talent in front of coaches and get exposure.
One Jacksonville player shares Fantasy 5 jackpot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner for Tuesday’s, July 26 drawing. Nonetheless, a Florida lottery player in Jacksonville has reason to celebrate. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Someone who walked into the Publix at Arlington River was one of four players to...
Why Greater Gainesville? Dr. Paul Broadie
Santa Fe College President Dr. Paul Broadie is passionate about being part of the fabric of the Greater Gainesville community. He addresses academic and workforce needs by serving on the boards of CareerSource North Central Florida and the Greater Gainesville Chamber. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Broadie, Santa Fe received the 2021 Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which recognizes overall excellence in internationalization efforts.
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous
Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations
Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests Bronson boys basketball coach
The Bronson boys basketball coach was arrested Wednesday on charges of molesting and battering two players he coached. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) initiated the investigation on Billy McCall Jr., 39. The two victims—15 and 14 years of age— alleged the coach touched them in separate incidents and said McCall wanted nude photos of them.
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events this week in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will distribute food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event: Farm Share distribution with the Interlachen Fire Station. Date: Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.
Colorful Elephant(shutterstock) Elephants are the majestic, powerful, gentle, family-oriented behemoths you see on television moving trees with their trunks, frolicking in the water, caring for their young and giving rides to children and adventurers.
WSVN-TV
2 killed after gyrocopter crashes, ignites during test flight near Gainesville
MELROSE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were killed after the pilot of a gyrocopter made an emergency landing near Gainesville, causing the aircraft to burst into flames. The experimental plane crashed into a private field on Saturday during a test flight. Area residents were shocked to learn about the...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Marion County, FL, Confirms Case of EEE
The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Thoroughbred colt in Marion County, Florida, positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) on July 21. He presented with fever, hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 8. The colt was undervaccinated and is now deceased.
