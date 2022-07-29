Massachusetts Hockey Announces Addition Of Graduate Transfer Matt Koopman

umassathletics.com
iBerkshires.com
Middleboro Edges Pittsfield Americans at State Tourney
BRAINTREE, Mass. -- On Friday night, Ben Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that gave the Pittsfield Little League American Division All-Stars a win in their opener at the state tournament. On Saturday afternoon, Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that did not change the outcome of the game but could give...
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Worcester's Duncan Gratton has Kittansett Club in Marion in top shape to host 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
The Kittansett Club in Marion will host the 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and there’s a Worcester connection. Duncan Gratton, president of the Kittansett Club, grew up in Worcester on Burgess Road near the intersection of Salisbury and Forest streets. He attended Lee Street School and Forest Grove Middle School...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
country1025.com
Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?
Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ocscanner.news
BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS
Rescue workers are on the scene of multiple swimmers in distress at 62nd Street beach. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
National Chicken Wing Day: Who serves the best wings in western Massachusetts?
View the top 10 best places to get chicken wings.
WCVB
Monday, August 1: New Restaurants
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We’re satisfying our stomachs at new restaurants in and around Boston. A taste of France by way of West Africa lands in the heart of Back Bay at Café Sauvage. A speakeasy and raw bar is accessible only by password at Next Door in Eastie. Two veteran restaurateurs go pescatarian at Dear Annie in Somerville. And a filmmaker and an architect who loved throwing dinner parties turn pro – with a Cambridge restaurant focusing on Peruvian cuisine.
Mom buys raffle ticket to honor late daughter and wins purple BMW
BOSTON – A Rhode Island mother of five is the winner of the Big Sister Boston car raffle. She is shocked, thrilled and she believes the car is heaven sent."Are you kidding me? I thought someone was pranking me because my kids like love to mess with me," Tara Reddington said. "My brain just couldn't catch up to what you were saying."Winning the BMW 230i was understandably overwhelming. Big Sister Boston sold 1951 raffle tickets. Tara bought just one, in memory of her daughter Grace, whose favorite color was purple."I have just been nagging at her constantly, send me a...
‘America’s Tall Ship’ is visiting Boston this weekend and open for tours
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — Boston’s skyline will have a new addition this weekend with a visit to the Charlestown Navy Yard by the United States Coasts Guard’s training ship, Eagle. The 295-foot-long barque is the flagship of the Coast Guard and has 23 sails. Its tallest mast is...
wetheitalians.com
Mayor Sarno Congratulates Paul Picknelly on being named Honorary Consul for Italian Honorary Consulate in Springfield
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno congratulated Paul Picknelly for serving as the Honorary Consul General for the Italian Consulate in Springfield. Along with Massachusetts, the consulate also serves New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. In addition to his roles as Honorary Consul General, Paul continues to maintain and strengthen relationships between the...
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
universalhub.com
Droughty: You can now wade across the Charles River and not even get your knees wet, at least along one stretch
The level of the Charles River where Millennium Park in West Roxbury meets Cutler Park in Dedham and Needham is now so low that somebody who doesn't mind getting their calves wet - and maybe sinking into some mud - could easily wade across at its narrowest points. The river,...
