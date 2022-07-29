ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

capecoralbreeze.com

Custom art bench donated to Cape Coral Animal Shelter

On Monday, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter announced a donor has commissioned and donated a custom designed bench to CCAS in memory of his wife. Sharon Bodenhafer was a life-long animal lover and supporter of rescue critters. Since she passed, her husband Chuck has gone on a mission to honor her memory with donations to local rescue organizations, including the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Veterinary Clinic.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Team Florida swims for a cause

Swimmers from the Cape Aquatics Swim Club did 200 laps at the Cape Coral High School pool Saturday as they took part in their annual Fun-a-Thon fundraiser. Unlike most years, however, the event served a dual purpose. It not only raised money for the club, but also awareness for what the group says is the need for an Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool and recreation center in the city of Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor

Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

No ‘offseason’ for North High band

It may have been late July with temperatures in the 90s, but that didn’t stop the North Fort Myers High School marching band from hitting the pavement and learning their routine for the upcoming season. For them, the season has already started, and like any athlete, they’re working their...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Cape Coral, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

FHP trooper injured in crash on Cape Coral Bridge

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped at a crash on the Cape Coral Bridge was injured this morning when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck and pushed into the vehicle involved in the original crash. According to the FHP, the trooper investigating a 7 a.m....
CAPE CORAL, FL

