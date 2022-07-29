Guest Commentary: Regarding Lee County’s settlement agreement

www.capecoralbreeze.com
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor
Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Cape Coral that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WINKNEWS.com
Centennial Park Soldier facing new direction
A special monument is now getting more eyes on it because it’s been turned around and is no longer facing the river. The Centennial Park Soldier symbolizes freedom from slavery and memorializes the 19,000 black soldiers who served in the Union army during the Civil War. Lee County was...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Demolition request denied for former restaurant at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs
Locals passionate about saving the Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant building gathered at Bonita Springs City Hall on Thursday night to use their voices to preserve history. In May, the Bonita Springs City Council voted unanimously to pursue demolition of the vacant city-owned building that was once the Wonder Gardens restaurant....
WINKNEWS.com
Community event to help Charlotte County children who attend Valerie’s House
A community event to help raise money for Charlotte County children who attend Valerie’s House. Valerie’s House services 200 kids and caregivers and now they want to extend. Strutting down the runway, people showed off their passion for fashion at the Charlotte Harbor event and conference center on...
WINKNEWS.com
Art beautifying Cape Coral
A Southwest Florida city is considering a public project to spruce up parking lots using works of art. The art would turn the cement barriers around dumpsters into works of art. The proposal is asking for more than $27,000 to cover the costs. The Big Johns Plaza in Cape Coral...
capecoralbreeze.com
Team Florida swims for a cause
Swimmers from the Cape Aquatics Swim Club did 200 laps at the Cape Coral High School pool Saturday as they took part in their annual Fun-a-Thon fundraiser. Unlike most years, however, the event served a dual purpose. It not only raised money for the club, but also awareness for what the group says is the need for an Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool and recreation center in the city of Cape Coral.
villages-news.com
Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida
This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
WINKNEWS.com
New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop
A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
Florida man accused of running down coworker during work dispute
A Southwest Florida man's been arrested after allegedly running over a co-worker with his car following a dispute.
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts
A woman's been arrested for striking a deputy after causing a scene at a Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee, as lake levels remain steady due to drier conditions and local basin runoff has been adequate to maintain salinity levels.
