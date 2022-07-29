www.capecoralbreeze.com
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
HUGE questions for county leader Brian Hamman and his new job, can he be transparent
A county leader will now have a bigger role in shaping the future of the Southwest Florida community. The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce named Commissioner Brian Hamman as the new President and CEO of the organization. Hamman on how his role as commissioner could impact his role or...
Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor
Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
Bonita Springs community members share opposition for demolition of Wonder Gardens Cafe
A 75-year-old restaurant is at risk of being demolished in Bonita Springs. The plight of the Wonder Gardens Cafe has pushed supporters to protest against its possible demise. But for now, the building continues to stand thanks to supporters showing up to a Historic Preservation Board meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition.
Team Florida swims for a cause
Swimmers from the Cape Aquatics Swim Club did 200 laps at the Cape Coral High School pool Saturday as they took part in their annual Fun-a-Thon fundraiser. Unlike most years, however, the event served a dual purpose. It not only raised money for the club, but also awareness for what the group says is the need for an Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool and recreation center in the city of Cape Coral.
Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
Highest paying jobs in Cape Coral that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
Demolition request denied for former restaurant at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs
Locals passionate about saving the Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant building gathered at Bonita Springs City Hall on Thursday night to use their voices to preserve history. In May, the Bonita Springs City Council voted unanimously to pursue demolition of the vacant city-owned building that was once the Wonder Gardens restaurant....
Art beautifying Cape Coral
A Southwest Florida city is considering a public project to spruce up parking lots using works of art. The art would turn the cement barriers around dumpsters into works of art. The proposal is asking for more than $27,000 to cover the costs. The Big Johns Plaza in Cape Coral...
New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop
A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
Demolition decision for Bonita Springs historic 75-year-old restaurant
A 75-year-old restaurant at risk of being demolished will continue standing tall in Bonita Springs. A discussion about The Wonder Gardens Cafe took place Thursday night. The city of Bonita Springs became the owner of the building and the property back in 2015 and two years later, it was designated as historic.
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
Centennial Park Soldier facing new direction
A special monument is now getting more eyes on it because it’s been turned around and is no longer facing the river. The Centennial Park Soldier symbolizes freedom from slavery and memorializes the 19,000 black soldiers who served in the Union army during the Civil War. Lee County was...
STAR Award to Driftwood Garden Center
STARability Foundation has announced the return of its STAR Award initiative and recently presented the first one since the pandemic to its dedicated vocational partner, Driftwood Garden Center. The award was presented to Driftwood owners Craig Hazelett and Josee Tardif by employee and Trailblazer Academy participant Nicole (Nicki) Moynihan. The...
Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25. For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.
Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb
Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
