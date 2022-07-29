ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalmunchkins.com

11 of the Best Kid-Friendly Attractions In Fort Myers

Whether you are a local to the Fort Myers area or vacationing here, you need something to do with your kids. Luckily, there are a lot of attractions in Fort Myers, and they are even fun for the grown-ups. There are things to do when it is rainy, hot, or...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases

OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples property sells for $1.4 million

Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop

A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
Local
Florida Business
Cape Coral, FL
Real Estate
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Boca Grande, FL
City
Naples, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Business
City
Cape Coral, FL
State
Kentucky State
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians

Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL

The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor

Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Southwest Florida#Landscape Architecture#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mk Architecture
fox13news.com

Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday

A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
LEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb

Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Art beautifying Cape Coral

A Southwest Florida city is considering a public project to spruce up parking lots using works of art. The art would turn the cement barriers around dumpsters into works of art. The proposal is asking for more than $27,000 to cover the costs. The Big Johns Plaza in Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
lifeinnaples.net

STAR Award to Driftwood Garden Center

STARability Foundation has announced the return of its STAR Award initiative and recently presented the first one since the pandemic to its dedicated vocational partner, Driftwood Garden Center. The award was presented to Driftwood owners Craig Hazelett and Josee Tardif by employee and Trailblazer Academy participant Nicole (Nicki) Moynihan. The...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25. For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy