Ronni Hannaman: How important are Carson Chamber awards? (VOICES)

Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada
Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
The Village at Rancharrah hosting free concert and movie events in August
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno locals can attend free concerts and movies at The Village at Rancharrah all month long. Starting this week, The Village is closing out the summer with live music and movies for the whole family to enjoy. Movie nights will take...
KUNR Today: Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group
Read or listen to news headlines for Monday, August 1, 2022. Reno, Sparks, Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group. The Reno and Sparks City Councils, as well as the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners, voted to establish a cooperative emergency response working group. The three governing bodies have expressed concern about what they call a “regional fragmentation” of emergency resources. They have agreed to a set of guiding principles in order to identify flaws in the current system. Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said that jurisdictional boundaries are disorganized and have created inefficiencies.
New O'Brien Middle to alleviate overcrowding heading into 2022-23 school year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was an exciting morning for students and families living in the North Valleys as the Washoe County School District officially opened the doors of the brand new O'Brien Middle School on Monday. The new school, which sits just east of...
Carson artist helps promote businesses with her own
From Yoda eating a pizza at Chicago Mike’s and the Minions celebrating birthday parties at the Ironwood Cinema, Murals and Windows by LoLo is capturing attention for businesses across Douglas County. Carson City resident Lowri McGill paints murals, characters and messages for businesses in Douglas County, Carson City, Lake...
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
People: Jeff Frame named director of the advisory board for Truckee Meadows Community College’s new architecture school
Frame Architecture has announced Jeff Frame has been named director of the advisory board for Truckee Meadows Community College’s new architecture school. Frame earned a Master of Architecture from the University of Utah in 1996. He worked as a project manager and project architect for various companies and projects before opening his own firm in Northern Nevada, Frame Architecture in 2002.
Nevada jobless rate down another two tenths in June
Unemployment continued to decline in June, falling to just 3.3 percent in the Reno-Sparks area and 3.7 percent in Carson City. Las Vegas remained higher, though, finishing the month at 5.7 percent. Clark County’s rate is the highest in the state. Lowest among Nevada’s 17 counties is White Pine...
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
Family Health Festival Provides Free Resources to the Community
The community was invited to a free Family Health Festival at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Center on Saturday July 30, 2022. Attendees had the chance to find out more about available resources in the area. Required vaccines for the upcoming school year, like the meningococcal vaccine, were made available by...
The Aug. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A lightning strike hit near Freel Peak around 4 p.m. Sunday. Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch’s Wild Web indicates a smoke check near Burnside Lake at 4:15 p.m. We’ll just have to wait and see. A vehicle fire shut down Spooner Junction for about an...
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
Brush fire creates smoke in south Reno neighborhood Monday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke can be seen in a south Reno neighborhood due to a late afternoon brush fire on Monday. Around 3:10 p.m., Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) responded to a fire on Kinney Lane and Lakeside Drive. Upon arrival, crews were met with rapid flames.
Biggest Little City Wing Festival Returns To Downtown Reno
The 8th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest kicked off this weekend in Downtown Reno. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards.
WCSO's Christmas in July Event Helping Local Families
On Saturday, July 30, 2022 the Washoe County Sheriff's Office held its Christmas in July event at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Backpacks filled with donated school supplies and hygiene products were handed out to families in need. The cost of school supplies can be a lot for those who are trying to make ends meet.
Food Hall Vendors Announced at Reno Public Market
The largest independent restaurant in Reno and the largest property in Midtown, Reno Public Market has confirmed the first round of vendors for the food hall, the centerpiece of the culinary and shopping development. The collection of local food vendors will include cuisine such as Asian Fusion and Colombian &...
Tahoe mystery writer set to release 20th book
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A page turner, riveting, thrilling — these are just some of the words to describe author Todd Borg’s novel featuring Owen McKenna and his trusty sidekick, Spot. A native to Lake Tahoe, Borg’s books center in and around the area where he and...
People: Paul Hauptman named dean of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and chief academic officer for Renown Health
Paul Hauptman has been named dean of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and chief academic officer for Renown Health. Hauptman is a nationally recognized investigator in outcomes assessment in advanced heart failure, the evaluation of cardiac care delivery and clinical trials. Hauptman currently serves as dean at the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine-Knoxville and chief academic officer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He begins his appointment on Oct. 17.
