Cape Coral, FL

capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor

Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Team Florida swims for a cause

Swimmers from the Cape Aquatics Swim Club did 200 laps at the Cape Coral High School pool Saturday as they took part in their annual Fun-a-Thon fundraiser. Unlike most years, however, the event served a dual purpose. It not only raised money for the club, but also awareness for what the group says is the need for an Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool and recreation center in the city of Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday

A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Art beautifying Cape Coral

A Southwest Florida city is considering a public project to spruce up parking lots using works of art. The art would turn the cement barriers around dumpsters into works of art. The proposal is asking for more than $27,000 to cover the costs. The Big Johns Plaza in Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop

A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
CAPE CORAL, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians

Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases

OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples property sells for $1.4 million

Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Custom art bench donated to Cape Coral Animal Shelter

On Monday, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter announced a donor has commissioned and donated a custom designed bench to CCAS in memory of his wife. Sharon Bodenhafer was a life-long animal lover and supporter of rescue critters. Since she passed, her husband Chuck has gone on a mission to honor her memory with donations to local rescue organizations, including the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Veterinary Clinic.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Tides luxury condominiums under construction at Bayfront Naples

Bayfront Naples is growing with the addition of 35 luxury condominium units in two buildings under construction on either side of Third Avenue South at Goodlette-Frank Road, the northern entrance into the longtime mixed-use development in Naples. Instead of retail shops on the first floor, as is the case with...
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

Original plans derailed, city studies urban trail options to complete Legacy Trail

Having chugged its way 18.5 miles from the Venice Train Depot to Fruitville Road, further construction of the multimodal Legacy Trail project toward the north has been derailed as negotiations with Seminole Gulf Railway have apparently jumped the tracks. During last week’s Sarasota City Commission budget workshop, Public Works Director...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25. For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.
NAPLES, FL

