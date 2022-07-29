www.capecoralbreeze.com
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor
Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
capecoralbreeze.com
Team Florida swims for a cause
Swimmers from the Cape Aquatics Swim Club did 200 laps at the Cape Coral High School pool Saturday as they took part in their annual Fun-a-Thon fundraiser. Unlike most years, however, the event served a dual purpose. It not only raised money for the club, but also awareness for what the group says is the need for an Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool and recreation center in the city of Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs community members share opposition for demolition of Wonder Gardens Cafe
A 75-year-old restaurant is at risk of being demolished in Bonita Springs. The plight of the Wonder Gardens Cafe has pushed supporters to protest against its possible demise. But for now, the building continues to stand thanks to supporters showing up to a Historic Preservation Board meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
WINKNEWS.com
Art beautifying Cape Coral
A Southwest Florida city is considering a public project to spruce up parking lots using works of art. The art would turn the cement barriers around dumpsters into works of art. The proposal is asking for more than $27,000 to cover the costs. The Big Johns Plaza in Cape Coral...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Cape Coral that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WINKNEWS.com
New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop
A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
WINKNEWS.com
Demolition decision for Bonita Springs historic 75-year-old restaurant
A 75-year-old restaurant at risk of being demolished will continue standing tall in Bonita Springs. A discussion about The Wonder Gardens Cafe took place Thursday night. The city of Bonita Springs became the owner of the building and the property back in 2015 and two years later, it was designated as historic.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts
A woman's been arrested for striking a deputy after causing a scene at a Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts.
capecoralbreeze.com
Custom art bench donated to Cape Coral Animal Shelter
On Monday, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter announced a donor has commissioned and donated a custom designed bench to CCAS in memory of his wife. Sharon Bodenhafer was a life-long animal lover and supporter of rescue critters. Since she passed, her husband Chuck has gone on a mission to honor her memory with donations to local rescue organizations, including the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Veterinary Clinic.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Tides luxury condominiums under construction at Bayfront Naples
Bayfront Naples is growing with the addition of 35 luxury condominium units in two buildings under construction on either side of Third Avenue South at Goodlette-Frank Road, the northern entrance into the longtime mixed-use development in Naples. Instead of retail shops on the first floor, as is the case with...
Longboat Observer
Original plans derailed, city studies urban trail options to complete Legacy Trail
Having chugged its way 18.5 miles from the Venice Train Depot to Fruitville Road, further construction of the multimodal Legacy Trail project toward the north has been derailed as negotiations with Seminole Gulf Railway have apparently jumped the tracks. During last week’s Sarasota City Commission budget workshop, Public Works Director...
WINKNEWS.com
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
WINKNEWS.com
Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25. For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.
