FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor
Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
Candidate Kevin Karnes harms a client and breaks the law doing it!
A client of the Clerk of courts talked to Karnes because this person is in the Address Confidentiality Program (FS 741.401-409 and .465) for high lethality risk. And needed to make sure that their name is confidential because if the attacker knows that an address may be discoverable, the client may be in grave danger.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
WINKNEWS.com
Centennial Park Soldier facing new direction
A special monument is now getting more eyes on it because it’s been turned around and is no longer facing the river. The Centennial Park Soldier symbolizes freedom from slavery and memorializes the 19,000 black soldiers who served in the Union army during the Civil War. Lee County was...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Demolition request denied for former restaurant at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs
Locals passionate about saving the Everglades Wonder Gardens restaurant building gathered at Bonita Springs City Hall on Thursday night to use their voices to preserve history. In May, the Bonita Springs City Council voted unanimously to pursue demolition of the vacant city-owned building that was once the Wonder Gardens restaurant....
Longboat Observer
Original plans derailed, city studies urban trail options to complete Legacy Trail
Having chugged its way 18.5 miles from the Venice Train Depot to Fruitville Road, further construction of the multimodal Legacy Trail project toward the north has been derailed as negotiations with Seminole Gulf Railway have apparently jumped the tracks. During last week’s Sarasota City Commission budget workshop, Public Works Director...
WINKNEWS.com
Community event to help Charlotte County children who attend Valerie’s House
A community event to help raise money for Charlotte County children who attend Valerie’s House. Valerie’s House services 200 kids and caregivers and now they want to extend. Strutting down the runway, people showed off their passion for fashion at the Charlotte Harbor event and conference center on...
WINKNEWS.com
New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop
A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
WINKNEWS.com
Demolition decision for Bonita Springs historic 75-year-old restaurant
A 75-year-old restaurant at risk of being demolished will continue standing tall in Bonita Springs. A discussion about The Wonder Gardens Cafe took place Thursday night. The city of Bonita Springs became the owner of the building and the property back in 2015 and two years later, it was designated as historic.
Sam Fisher gets money from a Democrat BIG Labor PAC
Sam Fisher accepted $1,000.00 from the 78 Political Committee. The 78 Political Committee contributed over 100K to the Florida Democrat Party, over 8K to the Lee County Democrat Party, and 4K to Charlie Crist. The 78 Political Committee also contributed to Cape Coral Democrats Jessica Cosden & Marni Sawicki. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Changes coming to busy block in downtown Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, you can see a rundown of what kind of business is happening in Naples the week of July 25. For almost 20 years, Siam Thai and sushi operated at 81 Ninth Street South, but is now closed. The building sold for $7,250,000 late last year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
'I think it’s overkill' Neighbors concerned over Pelican Bay sidewalk expansion
Home to golf courses, wildlife, and beachside condos, the Pelican Bay community in Naples is a slice of paradise cherished by many - like Doris Bachman, who moved here from Long Island years ago.
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb
Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
capecoralbreeze.com
Team Florida swims for a cause
Swimmers from the Cape Aquatics Swim Club did 200 laps at the Cape Coral High School pool Saturday as they took part in their annual Fun-a-Thon fundraiser. Unlike most years, however, the event served a dual purpose. It not only raised money for the club, but also awareness for what the group says is the need for an Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool and recreation center in the city of Cape Coral.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee, as lake levels remain steady due to drier conditions and local basin runoff has been adequate to maintain salinity levels.
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Cape Coral that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
