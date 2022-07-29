ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Supreme Court says anti-bias law protects LGBTQ

legalnews.com
 4 days ago
legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Baker Who Refused to Serve Lesbians Sees Penalty Cut After SCOTUS Ruling

A baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple has had his financial penalty drastically reduced, nearly a decade after the incident in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer filed a complaint in 2013 against Sweet Cakes by Melissa owners Melissa and Aaron Klein after they were refused service. A $135,000 fine was issued in 2015 and the Oregon Court of Appeals twice upheld a ruling that the bakery had discriminated against the couple. But after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in favor of a Colorado baker who had refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple on religious grounds, the Sweet Cakes case was ordered to be re-examined. Appellate judges this year ordered the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to re-examine the fine issued after finding that the bureau had “at least subtly” strayed from a legal obligation to be neutral to Aaron Klein’s religion. State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle on Tuesday announced that the fine would be reduced to $30,000.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Sturgis, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Law#Pregnancy Discrimination#Legislature#Racism#Associated Press#Rouch World#The Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports

A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
TENNESSEE STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States

The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Deseret News

A brief guide to the Supreme Court’s latest religion rulings

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. These days, I’m feeling a bit like I just exited a Tilt-A-Whirl ride and have yet to regain my grip on reality. My head is spinning as I try to work out the long-term significance of the Supreme Court’s recently concluded term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections

The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
FLORIDA STATE
Deseret News

The Supreme Court came together on religion this term. Then, it fell apart

Earlier this year, as Republicans and Democrats clashed over Christian nationalism, religious exemption requests and access to communion, the Supreme Court showed that it’s still possible to tame the partisan tensions suffusing religious freedom debates. Its rulings in the term’s first two religion cases were unanimous or nearly so, and featured a shared vision of what the country owes to people of faith, including those on death row.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Republicans’ Cowardly Excuses for Not Protecting Marriage Equality

Democrats have put a series of bills on the House floor that would protect Americans’ access to abortion and contraception, ability to cross state lines to obtain an abortion, and marriage equality. Republicans have voted overwhelmingly against all of them, with the most Republican defections coming on the bill to protect marriage equality. That split is an opportunity to protect one of the essential rights the conservative movement will continue urging their comrades on the Supreme Court to repeal.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy