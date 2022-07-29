Michigan Supreme Court says anti-bias law protects LGBTQ

legalnews.com
abovethelaw.com
Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court
It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
What states would ban same-sex marriage if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion policy back to the states, could the court do the same thing with same-sex marriage by overturning the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges?. One justice in the majority that overturned Roe, Clarence Thomas, wrote in a concurring...
Baker Who Refused to Serve Lesbians Sees Penalty Cut After SCOTUS Ruling
A baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple has had his financial penalty drastically reduced, nearly a decade after the incident in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer filed a complaint in 2013 against Sweet Cakes by Melissa owners Melissa and Aaron Klein after they were refused service. A $135,000 fine was issued in 2015 and the Oregon Court of Appeals twice upheld a ruling that the bakery had discriminated against the couple. But after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in favor of a Colorado baker who had refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple on religious grounds, the Sweet Cakes case was ordered to be re-examined. Appellate judges this year ordered the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to re-examine the fine issued after finding that the bureau had “at least subtly” strayed from a legal obligation to be neutral to Aaron Klein’s religion. State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle on Tuesday announced that the fine would be reduced to $30,000.
Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Opinion: Think same-sex marriage can't be abolished? Look at what happened in Bermuda
Enshrining same-sex marriage in federal law would blunt the whiplash we've already been subjected to by activist judges on the Supreme Court, writes Allison Hope.
Federal judge blocks Education Department’s Title IX guidance that protects transgender students
The preliminary injunction essentially ties the department’s hands when it comes to protecting transgender students from discrimination in 20 states that have laws or are attempting to pass laws that restrict their access to facilities and sports. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Education Department’s Title IX guidance, which...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports
A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
bloomberglaw.com
Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States
The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
In rare move for Supreme Court justice, Samuel Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal
Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders' criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month's ruling. The justice's remarks drew more criticism as well as some support. Speaking in Rome at a religious liberty summit, Alito, 72,...
Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections
A Tennessee federal judge is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in schools and the workplace. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. on Friday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal...
Biden admin says birth control is still protected after Supreme Court ruling
The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance clarifying that the Affordable Care...
A brief guide to the Supreme Court’s latest religion rulings
This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. These days, I’m feeling a bit like I just exited a Tilt-A-Whirl ride and have yet to regain my grip on reality. My head is spinning as I try to work out the long-term significance of the Supreme Court’s recently concluded term.
Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections
The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
Eater
Using School Lunch, Republican Attorneys General Target USDA Anti-Discrimination Policy
Because it was not enough to try to ban them from playing sports, eliminate access to gender-affirming healthcare, or ban books that include even the mildest of LGBTQ plot lines, Republican attorneys general in 22 states across the country are taking their hatred of queer kids to a whole new level: by targeting the federal free school lunch program.
Progressives renew call for U.S. Supreme Court expansion after abortion rights decision
WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. House Democrats Monday called for the passage of legislation that would add four justices to the Supreme Court, following the overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that provided the constitutional right to abortion. “It’s an ultra-right-wing Republican Supreme Court,” Rep. Hank...
The Supreme Court came together on religion this term. Then, it fell apart
Earlier this year, as Republicans and Democrats clashed over Christian nationalism, religious exemption requests and access to communion, the Supreme Court showed that it’s still possible to tame the partisan tensions suffusing religious freedom debates. Its rulings in the term’s first two religion cases were unanimous or nearly so, and featured a shared vision of what the country owes to people of faith, including those on death row.
Republicans’ Cowardly Excuses for Not Protecting Marriage Equality
Democrats have put a series of bills on the House floor that would protect Americans’ access to abortion and contraception, ability to cross state lines to obtain an abortion, and marriage equality. Republicans have voted overwhelmingly against all of them, with the most Republican defections coming on the bill to protect marriage equality. That split is an opportunity to protect one of the essential rights the conservative movement will continue urging their comrades on the Supreme Court to repeal.
