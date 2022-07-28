Scots Cross Country to host Junior High and High School Meet

lyonscots.com
neareport.com
Lake City Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although the winning Mega Millions® ticket for Friday night’s historic $1.337 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, an incredible 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes from $2 to $2 million. Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million this morning at the...
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
Kait 8
Jonesboro store sells $2 million winning ticket
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person in Jonesboro is $2 million richer. Friday the winning numbers for the Mega Millions were announced. One person in Illinois won the jackpot prize of $1.337 billion. Although the jackpot was not taken here in Arkansas, a few other prizes were. According to the...
Kait 8
Community mourns death of former A-state employee
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A university community is looking to mourn the death of a former employee with over two decades of service. On Tuesday, July 26, Evelyn “Lyn” Hubbard died following a battle with bladder cancer. Hubbard worked with Arkansas State University for 21 years, joining the...
Kait 8
Historic vote results for church disaffiliation are in
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro voted to disaffiliate on Sunday. The vote is a step for the church to break away from the Protestant denomination over an ongoing homosexuality debate. “We had a church conference with over 1350 people there, and our church voted by 69%...
Kait 8
Aug. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us. Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but...
ozarksfn.com
Wood’s Feed Store
• Location: Cabot, Ark. History: Wood’s Feed Store is likely the oldest continually operating business in Cabot, Ark., manager Jackie Mahoney said. The store was started in 1937 by Frank Wood, and is still in the same location today. Products and Services: Wood’s Feed Store caters to farmers, ranchers,...
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
KFVS12
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Horseshoe Bend man died after Arkansas State Police said he failed to yield to another vehicle. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 14 in Newport. According to the preliminary fatal crash...
Kait 8
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve been driving in Craighead County lately, you’ve probably noticed new red signs above some of the county roads. The new signs indicate a public road that has been put up recently. It helps show the difference between what is and isn’t a county-controlled road.
Kait 8
Governor cuts ribbon on $35 million factory in Ash Flat
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson traveled to Ash Flat Friday to cut the ribbon on a new $35 million manufacturing plant. Emerson’s new 277,000-square-foot will create 285 jobs over the next few years, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The plant will...
Kait 8
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
MOUNTAIN VIEW/EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns. The ADH issued the first order at 8:27 a.m. July 29 for the Ledges Road area of Mountain View Waterworks following a water line break. A main break resulted...
Kait 8
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A man and woman are dead after a Friday night fire. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, Friday night, July 29, around 8:30 fire crews responded to a house fire at 10214 Arkansas Highway 37 in Beedeville. This is just south of Newport.
Kait 8
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Wednesday night in White County. The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. on July 27. It was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob and had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles). No...
Kait 8
City employee under fire after explicit comments
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Public profanity, a city employee paid with your tax dollars is under fire for using explicit words towards those he serves. It all started because of discolored water in Swifton. People in the town began to complain on social media, and the city’s water superintendent began...
Two bodies found after Beedeville house fire
Two bodies were discovered Friday, July 29, after a local fire department extinguished a residential house fire inside Beedeville south of Newport, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.
KTLO
Man charged with stealing DVDs appears in court
A man who broke into a house in Elizabeth, looked through DVD movies to choose titles he wanted to take, then made a major mistake by leaving his fingerprints on one of the DVD cases he discarded, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Lee Hoffman of...
