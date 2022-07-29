www.streetinsider.com
Related
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
StreetInsider.com
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
Like Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings? Also look at JMIA, LB, KEYS, JWN.
StreetInsider.com
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Like Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings? Also look at BKH, NWE, SR, UTL.
StreetInsider.com
Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
StreetInsider.com
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings
Like Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings? Also look at RPAI, MPW, AQST, EDAP.
StreetInsider.com
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
StreetInsider.com
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings
Like Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings? Also look at TLRY, APHA, TRIT, SIOX.
StreetInsider.com
Genworth Financial (GNW) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) reported Q2 EPS of $0.34, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.88 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million. GUIDANCE:. Axonics, Inc. sees...
StreetInsider.com
TETRA Technologies (TTI) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c
TETRA Technologies (NYSE: TTI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $141 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TETRA Technologies (TTI) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. For earnings history and...
StreetInsider.com
Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Earnings
Like Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Earnings? Also look at KATE, CEMP, ELGX, MBLY.
StreetInsider.com
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
StreetInsider.com
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
StreetInsider.com
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 EPS by 25c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.54, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.42 million.
StreetInsider.com
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71. For earnings history and earnings-related data on American States Water (AWR) click...
StreetInsider.com
DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell
DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Comstock Resources (CRK) click here.
Comments / 0