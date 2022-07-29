ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Cnhi#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aerostar Lrb Cnhi#Isr Awareness Solutions#Raven Industries Inc#Cnh Industrial N V Lrb#Cnhi Mi#Multi Domain Awareness#Force Protection#Border Security
StreetInsider.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Genworth Financial (GNW) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) reported Q2 EPS of $0.34, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.88 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million. GUIDANCE:. Axonics, Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TETRA Technologies (TTI) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

TETRA Technologies (NYSE: TTI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $141 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TETRA Technologies (TTI) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.54, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.42 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71. For earnings history and earnings-related data on American States Water (AWR) click...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DZ Bank Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell

DZ Bank analyst Ingo Wermann downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Comstock Resources (CRK) click here.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy