ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

French fireman accused of being serial fire starter

By Sylvain THOMAS
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOnGM_0gxgvdl200
The arrested man has been dubbed the 'pyromaniac fireman' by media /AFP

French authorities on Friday held a fireman from the south of France accused of being behind a series of wildfires in the region which he says he started in a quest for adrenaline.

The man, a volunteer fireman from the Herault region, was arrested on Wednesday, regional prosectors said.

The case of the man dubbed in media as the "pyromaniac fireman" has sparked a keen interest in France, which was shocked by a swathe of wildfires in last week's heatwave that forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

Montpellier prosecutor Fabrice Belargent said in a statement that the man had admitted starting fires with a lighter on May 26, July 21 and most recently over the night of July 26-27.

"Asked about his motive, he declared that he had done this in order to provoke an intervention by the fire brigade to save him from an oppressive family environment and because of the excitement these interventions caused him," said Belargent.

"Adrenaline he called it -- these are his own words," said the prosecutor. "He also said he had a need for social recognition."

Adding to the irony, the full time job of the man, who has not been identified by name but is in his 30s, was a forester with preventing fires one of his primary responsibilities.

His lawyer Marie Bar told BFM TV that under questioning the man had "expressed very strong regret and above all a strong sentiment of shame".

She confirmed he had been remanded in custody by an investigating judge ahead of trial.

"He apologised to the.... firemen who he works with as he calls them his big family. This is someone who is very devoted to his work," she said.

"He finds it hard to explain. In a way he is relieved to have been arrested. He explains it as an addiction."

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a 150,000 euro ($153,000) fine.

"It's disgusting to have within the organisation this type of individual," former fire brigade colonel Ludovic Pinganaud told BFM, adding that out of 200,000 volunteer fireman in France there were just "some sick people" addicted to fires.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage

A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff deputies fired at by suspects in East LA

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies returned fire towards a suspect in an orange shirt on Friday in City Terrace.The incident took place on the 4208 block of Fisher Street, near Eastern Avenue in City Terrace, where deputies responded to after receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect shot at the first arriving deputies. None of the deputies were hit and they shot back at the suspect. It's unclear at this moment if the suspect was hit, or if there is another suspect involved. LA County Sheriff deputies have set up a perimeter near Esteban Torres High School. The suspect is still on the loose. 'Sky2 was over the scene as deputies escorted people out of a home. It's unclear at this moment if there any victims as a result to this incident. After more than 10 minutes went by, the suspect eventually came out of a house and surrendered to authorities.There were no other suspects involved in this incident, according to CBSLA Aerial Reporter Desmond Shaw. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Fireman#French#Montpellier#Bfm Tv
AFP

Texas man gets seven years for Capitol riot, longest sentence yet

A Texas militia member was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday, the longest jail term yet for a participant in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump. Reffitt, a member of a right-wing militia called the Texas Three Percenters, was also found guilty of obstruction for threatening his teenaged son and daughter if they spoke to law enforcement about his involvement in the attack on the Capitol.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Tiny kitten with singed whiskers and terrified pup are among the rescued as McKinney fire rips through northern Cali: Couple are found dead in car in driveway of their home and thousands are evacuated

The McKinney blaze - the largest wildfire recorded this year in California - has turned fatal as the inferno exploded in size and emblazed its way through Klamath National Forest. Rescuers have found lost animals - including a tiny kitten with singed whiskers and a terrified puppy with its fur...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

AFP

76K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy