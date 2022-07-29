The Tranquilty United Presbyterian Church Circa 1909. The parsonage can be seen in the background.

Chapter 29- Part 6

The summer of 1905 is quickly passing and we find little Lena’s heart troubled as she sees the only world she knows changing and the security she had always felt wavering.

Uncle Billy and Aunt Mary Ann not only lost the woods, after the foreclosure on it they made some sort of foreclosure settlement and in the end moved in with their daughter Elsie (Mrs. Adam Richter) temporarily. Later, they bought a small place over on Simmons Ridge (today’s Dotson Road). What became of the parrot, pea fowls, frizzly chickens and so forth, I can’t recall, but they disappeared from our world. No doubt this object lesson in unsound investments helped our parents to decide on postponing indefinitely the buying of an organ.

Ellis had for some time lost interest in the organ and had become more and more enthused by the idea of acquiring another farm. The organ, however, still held great appeal for me.

In the late summer of (Sept) 1905, father and mother bought a sixty-acre farm that lay at the east end of The Ridge and joined Aunt Lou’s twenty acres. Ellis was nearing fourteen and I would be twelve a few weeks later. The late summer evenings were not so warm but we still rested under the old oak. The music in the wind seemed to me to have taken on a faraway plaintiveness. The band was playing indoors and the sound of the music was subdued. I had listened to the band playing indoors many times the past spring. There had been no sad note then. It wasn’t disappointment; I had long ago learned to adjust to disappointments. Of course, at my age I was not analyzing anything deeply, but I was troubled in spirit.

I had been no more than ten years old when my Catechism and Bible teaching had begun to take on real meaning as I studied a particular Sabbath School card with a pretty red heart and the Bible verse, “A new heart, will I give you and a new spirit will I put within you.”

Day after day I got the card out and looked at it and thought about the verse. We had been taught that when we came to believe in Jesus, He would give us the desire to be like Him, then God would give us a new heart. We were told that when we received this new nature we were then regenerated. Today, we usually say, “Born again.”

I had always, since I could remember, believed in Jesus, but now I was not altogether satisfied. I was desperately seeking something deeper than my taken-for-granted belief.

When the Holy Spirit had begun dealing with me about the new heart it had become a real, live personal matter that I felt I had to settle. At this time, I seemed to realize I was coming into what my elders, called accountability.

Before I had come to experience the peace of feeling secure in my faith there had been many battles with Satan while listening to sermons or while just pondering

what I had read or been taught. Those old ministers were faithful to their calling and even a child so young knew how to pray, repent and resist Satan.

I can remember yet, as I sat in the family pew, while waves of glory rolled over me. There were no alter calls in those days and we talked little about personal experiences. Whether weeks or months passed from the time I was first “convinced of sin and misery” and the process of “enlightening my mind in the knowledge of Christ” and the “renewing of my will” until I “embraced Jesus Christ freely offered to us in the gospel,” I do not remember. The regeneration process was gradual but Spiritual peace and assurance swept over me with those waves of glory.

I could not have explained it all nor did I understand it all, but the answer to “what is effectual calling,” had become in a measure comprehensible to me.

This feeling of spiritual peace and security had enveloped me for at least two years before I was being troubled in the Spirit again. The Bible verse, “Whosoever therefore shall confess Me before men, him will I confess also before my Father in heaven,” kept going through my mind.

I had been content in my very definite experience of regeneration. Now the Holy Spirit was urging me to take another step.

As Ellis and I sat in our swings under the old oak and listened to the far away music of the band, there seemed a heavenly atmosphere. Spiritual pressure was urging my quiet Scots’ tongue to break silence and find out if Ellis had received a like spiritual experience.

I approached the subject through the medium of the Catechism and by discussion of the “Confession of Faith,” the old Gaileyite book of mother’s that had been a “must” in our reading.

Controversial points in the Catechism and in this book never tangled in my mind when very young. The “peace that passeth all understanding” was mine and minor points I could not agree with in later years did not even register in my thoughts.

While neither of us told any details of experiences, for such things were then considered too sacred to talk about at length, we each knew we were in agreement, and we both desired to join the church.

Fall communion came early in December and Ellis and I decided to join. When Saturday preparation day came, mother was ill with a headache, so Ellis and I decided to walk the four miles, as we often did. We did not say anything to our parents about intentions. They had taught us that we must make decision for ourselves. We had only walked out our lane to the highway when Mrs. Robert Williams, known as “Aunt Matt,” came along, driving alone and gave us a ride.

Very tactfully, she found out what she surmised, that we planned to join the church this “season.” After the service, I saw her say something to Rev. Condon and he came to us and told us he was glad we desired to join the church and to come with him to where Session would be meeting.

The next day, Communion Sabbath, we publicly “confessed our faith” along with several others in the ceremony of joining the church, and my soul again found peace.

“Aunt Matt’ who stopped her horse and buggy to pick up Ellis and Lena to give them a ride was Mary Martha (McCreight) Williams (1855-1930). She was the daughter of Wm Orr and Rebecca McCreight. She married circa 1882 to Robert P. Williams (1851-1905). They lived on a nearby farm and had four children but only James and Mary Alice had survived those difficult first years. Aunt Matt’s husband Robert had just passed away (age 54) a few months before she had picked up Ellis and little Lena in her buggy. His passing left her and her two children James 20 and Mary Alice 18 alone to manage the farm and deal with the trials of life. James marries, stays on the farm and raises his family. Aunt Matt chooses to stay on the farm and makes her home with James and his family. In 1908, Mary Alice marries John Cornelius. We will hear more about Mary Alice in upcoming articles.