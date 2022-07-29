East St. Louis announces emergency declaration days after historic flooding

www.kq2.com
kq2.com
Gene Field will close temporarily due to bridge replacement
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gene Field will be temporarily closed starting August 8 due to a bridge replacement. The City of St. Joseph said Gene Field from Ashland Avenue to Indian Trail Drive will be closed for bridge replacement over Northeast Parkway. Northeast Parkway from Ashland to Northwest Parks will also...
kq2.com
Voters pass SJSD tax levy
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph voters decided today on the R.E.A.D. proposition for the school district. With 7,645 (70.90 percent) Yes votes to 4,960 (40.73 percent) No votes, residents decided to extend the current tax levy through 2029 in order to operate and staff school facilities and programs. The levy...
ozarkradionews.com
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
Making it rain in Las Vegas! Flash floods flow down iconic Strip leaving multiple casinos including Circa Resort and Linq Hotel deluged with water and gamblers soaked as storms batter Sin City
Casinos and hotels are semi-underwater in flash flooding in Las Vegas while children are feared dead in Kentucky after the state was hit with its worst deluge in history. Chaotic weather systems are battering states across the US, including torrential flooding and danger-to-life thunderstorms in Kentucky, Missouri, and intense downpours in Nevada.
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kq2.com
Voters to decide on special school tax levy
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today Missouri voters will head to the polls for the primary election. On the ballot for St. Joseph voters, the school district's Proposition R.E.A.D. The special school levy would extend the current tax levy through 2029 in order to operate and staff school facilities and programs. The...
kq2.com
Greitens stops in St. Joseph on fly-around tour
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri primary election begins Tuesday. Former Missouri Governor (R) Eric Greitens doing a statewide fly around Monday as he runs for a spot in the senate. Greitens stopped in St. Joseph at Rosecrans Memorial Airport at noon to meet with the media and his supporters. "We're...
kq2.com
SJPD identifies suspect in South 16th Street standoff
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department have identified the suspect in Sunday's standoff at 709 South 16th Street as Harry Newton Ritzinger, 50. According to police, Ritzinger was taken into custody peacefully around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. No injuries have been reported from the incident. The department says...
Two arrested in the Upstate for out of state in 2010
Two people were arrested over the weekend in Greenville County in connection to a cold case murder, out of state. In 2010, 19 year old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas was reported missing. Days later, he was found shot to death.
wdrb.com
Heavy rains cause 'catastrophic' flooding in eastern Kentucky, National Guard mobilized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides Thursday in eastern Kentucky with damage an emergency official described as "catastrophic" as rescue crews searched rising waters for stranded people. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency to be able to move resources and request federal...
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
thunderboltradio.com
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee
An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
kq2.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after hours long standoff
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) UPDATE: St. Joseph Police say a suspect has been taken into custody following an hours long standoff Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene after reports of a disturbance on South 16th Street between Messanie and Patee. According to the St. Joseph Police Department, shortly...
Ohio 3-year-old found wandering in road, baby sibling found with old injury
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials with Belmont County Job and Family Services say two young siblings are now safe in kinship placement after both were discovered with injuries. DJFS Director Jeff Felton confirms that a three-year-old boy was discovered wandering unsupervised on a street Tuesday, with visible bruises on his face. Authorities took the child […]
kq2.com
A leader in and out of the ring
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
