HoCo 2022 preview – Edwards brings ‘busy’ to the Bears

sportsmic.com
Related
sportsmic.com
Perry preview – Smith naming names, winning games
Daequan Wright. Curtis Head. Brantley Gibson. Khiari Miller. Price Massey. Jarred Fuller. Perry football Head Coach Kevin Smith can name some names. In fact, he said, “I could go on …” The bad news is those are names of those who have graduated – those who helped the Panthers finish 11-2 overall this past year and make it to the Elite Eight – the Sweet 16 the year prior – and win back-to-back region titles.
wgxa.tv
Miss Georgia 2022 gets emotional at her homecoming celebration
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the city of Warner Robins invited residents to join a homecoming celebration today to welcome back the newly crowned Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis. With a wave of emotion as she took the stage for her speech, Hollis says words and conversations stick with her. She explains how when competing in a pageant in Tennessee, a parent acclaimed Hollis for her performance; however, being unable to remember her name, the parent called her "that black girl." These words stuck with Hollis throughout the last year, ultimately helping her realize her true potential.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Local mural of Jason Aldean has sparked controversy
MACON-BIBB, COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Abstract artist, Shamika Bussey, created a mural of Middle Georgia's biggest county musicians Jason Aldean. The mural quickly grew attraction as people reacted to the mural. "For me, all comments are positive and I'm glad I put my heart and soul into it, and painted...
Central Georgians play to win $1B Mega Millions jackpot
MACON, Ga. — After the Mega Millions drawing Friday, one person could be a $1 billion richer, but millions of people will be $2 lighter. The Mega Millions drawing on Friday was 13-36-45-57-67 and 14 as the Mega ball. Those six numbers could have made someone a billionaire. It's...
Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week
MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories. The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished. This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall. Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday...
41nbc.com
Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
RELATED PEOPLE
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
No one hurt in house fire on Hawkinsville road
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews are on scene investigating a house fire on Hawkinsville Road across from Barnes Road on highway 247. Fire Captain Gregory Beni says the home is vacant and no one was there when the fire started. The home has no utilities connected and firefighters are still investigating the cause.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins teen in surgery after being shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old is in jail after shooting his 15-year-old cousin in the chest, sending him to the hospital for surgery. According to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Laura Avenue, where the 15-year-old was shot.
'My son is kind hearted, always have been': Mother hosts school giveaway in memory of son
MACON, Ga. — Last year, 13WMAZ reported Ahmori Searcy was shot and killed at Majestic Garden Apartments on Rocky Creek Road. For the first time Saturday, his mother, Felicia Marks, hosted a back-to-school giveaway to honor her 17-year-old. Marks says she decided to do this event because of how...
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital after being shot near Bowden Golf Course
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One unidentified person has been injured following a shooting that took place near Bowden Golf Course on Flewellyn Drive. They were quickly taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition. WGXA is in touch with the Bibb County Sheriff's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMAZ
Lanes blocked after fatal car crash in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays after a fatal crash in Dooly County Monday morning. According to a tweet from GDOT West Central, a fatal accident has all lanes blocked. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Georgia highway 90 and Main Street. They say it...
Man found dead in car in north Macon
MACON, Ga. — A homeless man was found dead inside a car off Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in north Macon Friday. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones identified him as Donnie Pierce, age 41. He says Pierce was last seen on Wednesday. A friend had let him sleep in her...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
The Citizen Online
Macon boy, 13, carrying concealed pistol, and 4 other teens stopped after midnight driving to house party
Going to a party after midnight with a few teenage friends? That is what a Peachtree City cop was told after a traffic stop. Thing is, one of the passengers was a 13-year-old from Macon carrying a loaded, concealed handgun. The police report noted that an officer shortly after midnight...
Comments / 0