Biggest environmental issues facing California? Drought, wildfires and climate change, according to new PPIC survey.

UC Davis' annual State of the Lake report on the health of Lake Tahoe has found massive changes since last year. Among them include a “collapse” of zooplankton, a dramatic rise in algae, which zooplankton eat; and a corresponding decline in the lake’s clarity. Murkier lake waters make it harder for ultraviolet rays to reach life below the surface that thrives on it. These issues also affect Lake Tahoe’s renowned blue hue.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO