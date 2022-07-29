Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years

wbckfm.com
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey leaving Detroit's WDIV-TV after 20 years
Like a hot and humid Detroit day, the weather team at Local 4 News is experiencing another change in the forecast. Local 4 News meteorologist Andrew Humphrey is leaving the station "to explore new opportunities," WDIV-TV (Channel 4) revealed Tuesday. ...
5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation
Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Returns To Iowa Hometown in Wake of Frank Fritz’s Stroke
Four days after former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz suffered a terrifying stroke, Mike Wolfe is back at work in Iowa. After news broke last week that Fritz had some harrowing health problems, Wolfe is now returning to everyday life. On Monday, the relic rescuer posted a snap of a riverboat on the Mississippi River in his hometown of Leclaire, Iowa.
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
Charli XCX – “Hot Girl”
Charli XCX has released a new single, “Hot Girl,” which appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming A24 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies and was heavily featured in its trailer. The tight, hyped-up club track is her first solo song since Crash came out back in March. “Hot Girl” was produced by the 1975’s George Daniel. Remember when Charli had a massive hit with “Boom Clap,” another soundtrack song for another teen film? Different times! Check out “Hot Girl” below.
