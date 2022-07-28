ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

First Great Lakes Built Cargo Ship Headed to Upper Peninsula

By Danny Stewart
1240 WJIM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp

A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
WKMI

Mackinac Bridge Builder, 93, Gets A Piece Of What He Built

Jack Thompson is a part of history. Michigan history, in a big, big way. In fact, he's living history. Thompson is one of the people who built the Mackinac Bridge. A project that Michiganders talked about since the 1880s if not earlier, but could never seem to agree on how to do it or pay for it, until the 1950s.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy