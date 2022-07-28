First Great Lakes Built Cargo Ship Headed to Upper Peninsula

wjimam.com
Related
Ship that sank during ‘incredible storm’ in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan
The story of what unfolded on the doomed ship that fateful November night is chilling and dramatic, but until now no one had ever seen the vessel at the center of the shocking maritime tragedy. A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has...
Did You Know The Mineral Shigaite Was Discovered In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula?
Michigan is known as the birthplace of some of the most iconic inventions of all time, from automobiles to the modern guitar, to...the coney dog. All kidding aside it's also the place where a rare mineral, Shigaite, was discovered. In fact, it's so rare that it has only been found only in the following areas:
Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp
A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
Indiana Fisherman Reels In Insanely Rare Neon Orange Smallmouth Bass
For any casual fisherman, it’s a pretty good day to catch a bass or two, enough to say it was a successful trip and worth the patience. With that being said, one Indiana fisherman caught him a nice smallmouth bass…. But turned out to be the catch of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mackinac Bridge Builder, 93, Gets A Piece Of What He Built
Jack Thompson is a part of history. Michigan history, in a big, big way. In fact, he's living history. Thompson is one of the people who built the Mackinac Bridge. A project that Michiganders talked about since the 1880s if not earlier, but could never seem to agree on how to do it or pay for it, until the 1950s.
Shots From The Road: Some Of The Best Moments From U-M Football's In-State Trip
The Michigan Football program spent the last week touring around the state of Michigan, leading to some incredible team building experiences.
