ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Police Looking for a Suspect After Thursday Homicide

By Lance Tormey
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside police looking for shooting suspect

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers with the Sunnyside Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on August 1 to find a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the shoulder. Angel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Toppenish, was found around the 1300 block of S 6th Street before being taken to a nearby hospital. There, he was stabilized then flown to a high-level trauma center, according to SPD Commander Scott Bailey.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation

No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake

One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River

A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
FOX 28 Spokane

Police investigating fatal shooting of 33-year-old Yakima man

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Yakima Police Department (YPD) Captain Jay Seely said the attack appeared to be targeted. YPD is working to figure out what motivated the deadly shooting, and they do not think there’s a threat to the public.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Firefighters Battling Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County

Firefighters are battling flames of the Vantage Highway Fire as the blaze continues to grow in Kittitas County. On Monday the State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the fire under a red flag warning that lasts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man killed in King Street shooting UPDATE: VICTIM IDENTIFIED

YAKIMA, Wash. -UPDATE: VICTIM IDENTIFIED. 7-29-22, 9:34 am. A shooting has been confirmed by the Yakima Police Department in Yakima Thursday night. YPD responded to the call at around 11 p.m. at the 1300 block of W King Street and S 14th Avenue near Lewis and Clark Middle School. Captain...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Gang#Gang Related#Violent Crime#Yakima Police#Major Crimes Division#Rocky Mart#West Nob
kpq.com

Wenatchee Animal Control Seeking Dogs Responsible for Attack

Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control is investigating a dog attack that occurred on private property in the Wenatchee Heights area Monday morning. Control officers say two dogs killed several rabbits at a residence off Jim Smith Road and then charged the property owner when they attempted approaching them.. Taylor...
WENATCHEE, WA
KEPR

Judge sets alleged armed robbery suspect's bail at 100k

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A judge set bail at $100,000 for the man suspected of robbing Beck Co Jewelry Design Gallery in Prosser and allegedly threatening an employee with a firearm. Mark Lauteren, 20, of Benton City appeared before a judge in Benton County Superior Court Thursday afternoon. On...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy