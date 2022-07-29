Yakima Police Looking for a Suspect After Thursday Homicide

mega993online.com
Related
Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation
No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
610KONA
UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish High School Teacher
UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a warrant for the arrest of Bertha Cerna for Sexual Misconduct with a minor 1st Degree (RCW 9A.44.093), and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (RCW 66.44.270). Anyone information about the case should contact YCSO Detectives Reyna or Duggan at 509-574-2567. Original...
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigating fatal shooting of 33-year-old Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Yakima Police Department (YPD) Captain Jay Seely said the attack appeared to be targeted. YPD is working to figure out what motivated the deadly shooting, and they do not think there’s a threat to the public.
RELATED PEOPLE
Firefighters Battling Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County
Firefighters are battling flames of the Vantage Highway Fire as the blaze continues to grow in Kittitas County. On Monday the State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the fire under a red flag warning that lasts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
KIMA TV
YPD investigating fatal shooting, police saying it could be a targeted attack
Today police are investigating a homicide after a Yakima man was found dead with multiple gun shot wounds. According to the Yakima Police Department, they responded to the 1300 block of west king street at 10:45 p.m. after they received multiple calls about shots fired. When police arrived, 33-year-old Daniel...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Body Cameras Will Soon Be Recording in Yakima County
Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country but not yet in use in Yakima County. But that changes in August when Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies will begin wearing the body cams as they are commonly called in the industry. Deputies are already training with the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases.
Yakima’s Cadaver Dog Gets Special Cooling System
His name is Justice and he's a cadaver dog at the Yakima County Coroners Office. Coroner Jim Curtice works closely with Justice in the hope of finding human remains. They work together in the cool of winter and the heat of the summer. Curtice says Justice was recently blessed by K9 Foundation Yakima Valley after the foundation purchased a climate control system for the Yakima County Coroners Office official vehicle.
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sureño gang member sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2017 slaying of 14-year-old Kabin Smith
While regretting how Kabin Smith’s death affected his friends and family, his accused killer said he was a victim as well. Luiz Alfredo Barrera, appearing via Zoom at his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, claimed that “his back was against the wall” because he and his attorney said one of the state’s witnesses against him was promised leniency in return for his testimony.
Tri-Cities man accused of killing his mom apologizes. ‘I’m actually not sure what happened’
Bail is set at $1 million.
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0