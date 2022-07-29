Two Teens Charged with Attempted Murder for Thursday's Shooting in Bank Parking Lot

“A night out with her twin sister and some friends turned into almost three days of hell, three days of fear, three days of isolation." Over three years since authorities found a 23-year-old woman alive three days after she went missing after leaving a downtown Boston bar, the trial for the man prosecutors say locked her away in his Charlestown apartment and repeatedly raped her, Victor Peña, began Monday, with a glance inside what prosecutors called “three days of hell.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO