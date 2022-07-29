Two Teens Charged with Attempted Murder for Thursday's Shooting in Bank Parking Lot

www.nashville.gov
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess. A news release from the department notes Burgess had been...
Murder charges filed against suspected 'serial killer' in 7-Eleven robbery spree shootings
A man who authorities are calling a "serial killer" is facing charges that could lead to the death penalty in a string of shootings that left three people dead and robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores that gripped cities across Southern California.
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
Four children found dead after 15-year-old fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself while parents were out
FOUR children have been found dead after a 15-year-old boy fatally shot three of his siblings before killing himself when their parents weren't home, according to police. The three siblings who were shot were ages five, eight, and 17. State troopers got a report from a neighbor at 4.17pm local...
California murderer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again on gun, DUI charges after car chase
A reputed gang member and convicted murderer who got out of prison decades early with help from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing new felony charges, according to authorities. Andrew Cachu was released in November after Deputy District Attorney Alisa Blair, a close Gascon ally, declined to present...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Manhunt Heats Up For ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Suspected Of Murder In Pennsylvania
Authorities have increased the reward for a TLC reality star wanted for murder, assault, and parole violation charges in Pennsylvania to $25,000, Radar has learned. The manhunt continues for Michael Anthony Baltimore, the 39-year-old barber on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List who appeared on several episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
GRAPHIC: Tennessee Police Under Investigation For Brutal Arrest of Door Dash Driver Inside Home
Police in Oakland, Tennessee, are under investigation for the aggressive arrest of a Black Door Dash driver who was beaten inside his own home after a traffic stop went wrong. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the now-viral footage showing Brandon Calloway’s violent arrest on Saturday, July 16, WREG reported. Police claim they tried pulling Calloway over for a traffic stop but he refused to pull over.
Suspect Charged with Murder in Disappearance of U. Mississippi Student, Who Is Still Missing
A 22-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in connection with the disappearance of a University of Mississippi student. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. is accused of killing 20-year-old Jay Lee, who was last seen on July 8 at about around 5:58 a.m. leaving Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers.
'Many more people would have died': Armed bystander killed gunman who had 3 guns and 100 rounds of ammunition, police say
The gunman who killed three people and injured two others at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, Sunday evening was armed with two rifles, a Glock pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, police said.
S.C. Teen Died Mysteriously in 2015. His Case Was Reopened When Investigators Looked into Murdaugh Murders
Last Sunday afternoon, family and friends of Stephen Smith, a South Carolina teen who died under mysterious circumstances in 2015, traveled to the Gooding Cemetery in Hampton County, S.C. There, they listened to gospel songs, speeches and unveiled a new headstone for the 19-year-old's grave, which is close to the...
Illinois Father, 29, Is Fatally Shot While Playing Pokémon GO with His 7-Year-Old Daughter
Authorities continue to investigate the killing of a 29-year-old father who was gunned down in front of his young daughter as the two played Pokémon GO in an Illinois park. A statement from police in Evanston alleges Servando Hamros was shot in the head on July 14 by Khiryan Monroe, 20.
What prosecutors said at the start of the trial of Victor Peña, accused of kidnapping and raping a woman
“A night out with her twin sister and some friends turned into almost three days of hell, three days of fear, three days of isolation." Over three years since authorities found a 23-year-old woman alive three days after she went missing after leaving a downtown Boston bar, the trial for the man prosecutors say locked her away in his Charlestown apartment and repeatedly raped her, Victor Peña, began Monday, with a glance inside what prosecutors called “three days of hell.”
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
Teens beat 72-year-old man to death with a traffic cone, Pennsylvania police say
Video footage shows teens using a traffic cone to beat a 72-year-old man who later died from his injuries, according to Pennsylvania authorities. The Philadelphia Police Department released security footage on Friday, July 8, of the homicide that took place at 2:38 a.m. on June 24. A group of seven teens “struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground” and “causing injuries to his head,” police said in an accompanying news release.
California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows
Footage shows victim fleeing after police arrived in unmarked car and drew their guns
Footage Surfaces of DaBaby’s Police Interrogation in Miami Shooting, He Admits to Firing Shots
Video of DaBaby being interrogated by police for his alleged connection to a shooting in Miami last year has made its way online. On Wednesday (July 27), the YouTube channel Real World Police released the 70-minute interrogation video obtained from the Miami Beach Police Department. In the video, recorded on June 1, 2021, hours after the shootings took place on May 31, 2021, the North Carolina rapper gives his side of the story to two police detectives investigating the cases.
