Yakima Police Looking for a Suspect After Thursday Homicide

No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO