Yakima Police Looking for a Suspect After Thursday Homicide

Ex-boyfriend accused of shooting at Sunnyside apartment, injuring teen
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — 28-year-old Julian Juarez is wanted by police investigators in Yakima County for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when his demands to be let inside were ignored. According to the Sunnyside Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1300-block of...
Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation
No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
ncwlife.com
Bomb threat suspect accused of another bomb threat while in jail
WENATCHEE — The man charged with phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse in order to dodge a court date is now accused of making another such threat, this time from inside the jail. Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 35, of East Wenatchee has been held in the...
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigating fatal shooting of 33-year-old Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Yakima Police Department (YPD) Captain Jay Seely said the attack appeared to be targeted. YPD is working to figure out what motivated the deadly shooting, and they do not think there’s a threat to the public.
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
Firefighters Battling Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County
Firefighters are battling flames of the Vantage Highway Fire as the blaze continues to grow in Kittitas County. On Monday the State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the fire under a red flag warning that lasts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Animal Control Seeking Dogs Responsible for Attack
Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control is investigating a dog attack that occurred on private property in the Wenatchee Heights area Monday morning. Control officers say two dogs killed several rabbits at a residence off Jim Smith Road and then charged the property owner when they attempted approaching them.. Taylor...
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities man on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
Body Cameras Will Soon Be Recording in Yakima County
Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country but not yet in use in Yakima County. But that changes in August when Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies will begin wearing the body cams as they are commonly called in the industry. Deputies are already training with the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases.
Yakima’s Cadaver Dog Gets Special Cooling System
His name is Justice and he's a cadaver dog at the Yakima County Coroners Office. Coroner Jim Curtice works closely with Justice in the hope of finding human remains. They work together in the cool of winter and the heat of the summer. Curtice says Justice was recently blessed by K9 Foundation Yakima Valley after the foundation purchased a climate control system for the Yakima County Coroners Office official vehicle.
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
