Memphis, TN

Social Club: Memphis rap veteran contributes to Beyonce's 'Renaissance'

By Jasmine McCraven
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Grofn_0gxgb3pj00

Welcome to this weekly roundup of what Memphians are saying and what’s being said about Memphis on social media, curated by digital desk reporter Jasmine McCraven.

She said ‘yes’

This week on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress,” viewers got to see a Memphian visit Manhattan-based bridal salon, Kleinfeld Bridal.

Emerald Able Searcy was one of three brides to make an appearance on season 21, episode 3, a show entitled, “Diva with a Capital D.” Searcy browsed for “mermaid” gowns with her best friend Sydney Riley and her mother Rosalind Able.

During the episode, Able, a wedding planner for 20 years, wanted her daughter to go for a more “conservative” look. But the two found middle ground with the dress that Searcy ultimately wore alongside her groom, Qua Searcy, during their ceremony in her hometown in early May .

Local rap veteran lands on Beyoncé's album

Beyoncé released her highly anticipated, seventh studio album “Renaissance” on Friday, July 29. The album is the singer’s first solo project since the release of “Lemonade” in 2016.

Renaissance contains 16 tracks; the first track, “I’m That Girl,” contains elements of “Still Pimpin,” written by Memphis rapper Tommy Wright III. Wright posted on social media this week that fans can finally hear the track after months of keeping quiet about it.

In an Instagram caption, he wrote, “To all the Tommy Troops around the world lets salute one of the greatest performers of all time & a superstar that I respect tremendously!”

Speaking of a ‘renaissance’

On Sunday, July 24, arts organization Tone posted on social media that it did not authorize the placement of a large green banner with pro-abortion language .

The banner hung at the front of Orange Mound Tower, which Tone acquired alongside label Unapologetic last year.

On Monday of this week, Memphis music producer HitKidd posted a photo with Tone founder Victoria Jones, announcing that he will partner with the organization to help repurpose the property.

In his post, the producer wrote, “Welcome to the new Memphis Renaissance! ... Orange Mound, a neighborhood located in southeast Memphis, Tennessee, was the first African-American neighborhood, in the history of America, to be built by and for African Americans.”

Esco Memphis

Grammy Award-winning rapper Tauheed Epps, aka 2 Chainz, is mostly known for his rhymes but, in his hometown of Atlanta, he’s also known for his restaurant Esco.

Epps opened the restaurant and lounge in 2016 , alongside serial entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. Esco currently has two locations in the Atlanta metro area, and both of its menus include a variety of tapas, salads and entrees.

Epps announced via Instagram on Thursday that he plans to bring the eatery to the Bluff City soon, making Memphis the second city to be added to the franchise.

In the Instagram post, Epps congratulated Mowbray Rowand, CEO of Memphis-based tax franchise, One Stop Taxes. Rowand and his team appear to be partners for the newest location.

