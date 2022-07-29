Yakima Police Looking for a Suspect After Thursday Homicide

929thebull.com
nbcrightnow.com
Sunnyside police looking for shooting suspect
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers with the Sunnyside Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on August 1 to find a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the shoulder. Angel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Toppenish, was found around the 1300 block of S 6th Street before being taken to a nearby hospital. There, he was stabilized then flown to a high-level trauma center, according to SPD Commander Scott Bailey.
Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation
No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
Yakima Herald Republic
No injuries in Selah apartment fire, but building is a total loss
SELAH -- A two-story apartment building at 311 S. First St. near downtown Selah was a "total loss" after it was consumed by fire on Tuesday evening. The fire started around 5:30 p.m., Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange said, and more than an hour later, no injuries were reported among civilians or the 30 firefighting personnel who responded.
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigating fatal shooting of 33-year-old Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Yakima Police Department (YPD) Captain Jay Seely said the attack appeared to be targeted. YPD is working to figure out what motivated the deadly shooting, and they do not think there’s a threat to the public.
KEPR
First heat-related death reported in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner's Office confirmed a man in Richland died from what appears to be the extreme heat. The coroner's office identified the man as Sean Aaberg, 38, who was believed to be without housing at the time. Officials said a bystander witnessed Aaberg collapse...
Firefighters Battling Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County
Firefighters are battling flames of the Vantage Highway Fire as the blaze continues to grow in Kittitas County. On Monday the State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the fire under a red flag warning that lasts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
nbcrightnow.com
Man killed in King Street shooting UPDATE: VICTIM IDENTIFIED
YAKIMA, Wash. -UPDATE: VICTIM IDENTIFIED. 7-29-22, 9:34 am. A shooting has been confirmed by the Yakima Police Department in Yakima Thursday night. YPD responded to the call at around 11 p.m. at the 1300 block of W King Street and S 14th Avenue near Lewis and Clark Middle School. Captain...
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities man on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
KEPR
Judge sets alleged armed robbery suspect's bail at 100k
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A judge set bail at $100,000 for the man suspected of robbing Beck Co Jewelry Design Gallery in Prosser and allegedly threatening an employee with a firearm. Mark Lauteren, 20, of Benton City appeared before a judge in Benton County Superior Court Thursday afternoon. On...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to more than 10 years in DUI crash that killed Wapato woman
Almost two years after Denise Yallup was killed in a car crash near Wapato, the drunken driver who hit her was sentenced Thursday. For Yallup’s family, that was too long to wait, and the 10.5-year sentence that Juan Rafael Pacheco received was not long enough. “I ask that you...
Body Cameras Will Soon Be Recording in Yakima County
Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country but not yet in use in Yakima County. But that changes in August when Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies will begin wearing the body cams as they are commonly called in the industry. Deputies are already training with the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases.
Yakima’s Cadaver Dog Gets Special Cooling System
His name is Justice and he's a cadaver dog at the Yakima County Coroners Office. Coroner Jim Curtice works closely with Justice in the hope of finding human remains. They work together in the cool of winter and the heat of the summer. Curtice says Justice was recently blessed by K9 Foundation Yakima Valley after the foundation purchased a climate control system for the Yakima County Coroners Office official vehicle.
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
92.9 The Bull
