Association between circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D and cardiometabolic risk factors in adults in rural and urban settings

More than 11,000 bowel cancer deaths could be prevented by simply reinviting people who miss their tests
More than 11,000 lives could be saved by simply reinviting people who miss key bowel cancer test, research suggests. A yearly reminder would boost uptake by nearly 14 per cent and catch thousands more cases of the disease, the Cancer Research UK study found. Everyone aged 60 to 74 who...
Yes, mRNA Vaccine Can Cause Blood Vessel Dysfunction and Inflammation, But It’s Minor and Short-lived.
And it’s not unique to mRNA vaccines. Mixing in a bit of fact is a convincing way to tell a lie. Recently, a few studies on mRNA vaccine safety have been published, which anti-vaccine communities may easily exploit to push their narrative.
If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations
Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
Warning as common sleep habit increases risk of life-threatening condition
PEOPLE with unhealthy sleep habits could be at risk of a life-threatening condition, experts have warned. Many people struggle with their sleep, whether it's not getting enough or just poor quality in general. Medics in China said that those who nap throughout the day, snore and have poor night time...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Surprising symptom of new Covid strain you could get at night
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed
The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
Covid warning over symptom of new strain that affects sufferers at night
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid could be causing different symptoms - including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant causing concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections around the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding differences...
Popular breakfast foods ‘contain chemicals linked to cancer’, experts warn
POPULAR breakfast foods contain chemicals linked to cancer, experts have warned. While it’s long been known many components of a full English should be eaten in moderation. A fresh warning has been given for cold cut meats. French health authorities said they have confirmed a well-studied link between nitrates...
No antibiotics worked, so this woman turned to a natural enemy of bacteria to save her husband's life
With her husband near death from an antibiotic-resistant superbug, a scientist found a cure no one had used in the US -- intravenous injections of viruses called phages -- and convinced the medical system to save his life.
Alert over new outbreak of Ebola-like disease that causes 90% of patients to bleed to death
HEALTH officials are racing to contain an Ebola-like disease with 90 per cent mortality. Called the Marburg virus, it causes those struck to bleed to death. The World Health Organization said Ghana has reported two possible cases of the Marburg virus disease. The two patients, who sadly died, had been...
